Spurs’ pursuit of an AC Milan midfielder receives a boost, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur may use another midfielder. Franck Kessie of A.C. Milan has been connected with the Spurs and could be signed next summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old midfielder recently rejected the latest contract offer from I Rossoneri. According to the report, Kessie turned down A.C. Milan’s offer of £5.6 million ($7.9 million) each season.

This may have increased the chances of the Ivorian footballer moving to England after his current contract expires. His contract with the Serie A club is coming to an end this season.

If speculations that Tottenham is interested in signing Kessie are true, Nuno Espirito Santo will be able to replace the vacuum left by Moussa Sissoko. The 32-year-old French midfielder signed a two-year agreement with Watford in August, according to the club’s official website.

Some supporters may be surprised by rumors that Kessie turned down Milan’s contract offer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Ivorian midfielder indicated in July that he wants to stay at San Siro beyond his contract, until the 2022-23 season.

“I’m proud to have picked Milan as my home, and I have no plans to leave. Indeed, I want to stay forever,” Kessie told an Italian newspaper at the time. “Right now, the Olympics, but when I get back from the Olympics, I’ll take care of everything.”

The reason for the abrupt change of heart is unknown, but Milan could always try again with a better offer. If that tactic fails, the 24-year-old player will be forced to leave.

Apart from Tottenham, Liverpool could also consider signing Kessie. Aside from the two teams, a slew of European teams have expressed interest in competing.

Kessie has made 184 appearances and scored 30 goals since joining the club from Atalanta in June 2017. He is most recognized as a box-to-box midfielder, but he can alter and play deeper if necessary.

Kessie can strengthen Tottenham’s midfield if he joins the club. Nuno will have to make the most of his current lineup of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, and Dele Alli for the time being.