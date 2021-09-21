Spurs news: Harry Kane recalls a game-changing transfer decision he didn’t make.

Following Tottenham’s humiliating defeat to Chelsea, Harry Kane’s ill-fated move to Manchester City has resurfaced as a talking point.

Kane’s summer transfer speculation came to an end with him staying at Tottenham.

Although it is still too early to draw any judgments, Spurs are already being seen as a non-contender in the English Premier League this season.

Famous analyst Paul Merson weighed in on Kane’s dilemma, bringing up the England captain’s attempted trade to Manchester City.

According to Merson, Kane should have “pushed” hard for a transfer during the offseason since he should be focused about winning “trophies” at this time in his career.

“If you’re Harry Kane, you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Should I have pressed a little harder [for a move]?’” Merson recently spoke to talkSPORT about it. “At the end of the day, you don’t want to be sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t want to be disliked,’ or ‘I don’t want to be ungrateful.’ He’d done a wonderful job for Tottenham and it was time for him to go on.”

“People would have said, ‘It’s Harry Kane, he’s the England captain,’ if he had pushed it and pushed it,” he said. “He needs to think about his future.” This young man is deserving of awards. He’s a fantastic footballer, and I believe he should have pushed harder to get that move. He wouldn’t have turned into a jerk.”

With Manchester City in desperate need of a world-class striker, Merson believes it would have been a fantastic narrative if the Premier League’s “best center-forward” had joined Pep Guardiola’s side.

“When I look at Man City right now, I think they need Harry Kane,” the analyst concluded. “In my opinion, Harry Kane is the best center-forward in the league by a long shot, and I don’t just say that because he plays for Tottenham!”

Merson believes it is never too late for Manchester City to make a bid, speculating that a “January” transfer swoop could be the club’s best chance at acquiring Kane.

He stated, “Man City need to get him [Kane], even if it comes down to January.” “For his career, he needs to move on. In 20 or 30 years, when his grandchildren are sitting on his lap, he needs to sit with them and tell them, “I won this, this, and this.”

He said, "At the end of the day, if he [Kane] continues at Tottenham, he has to win the Golden Boot." "That, too, seemed to be a million miles away.