Spurs Nearly Acquired Villarreal Midfielder, according to Transfer Rumors.

Tottenham is on the lookout for more talent, and Pau Torres of Villareal was one name they were close to signing.

The Spurs were reportedly close to signing the 24-year-old center-back, according to AS. The only issue is that Torres did not want to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Torres prefers to wait and see if a better offer comes along, according to the article.

With the signing of Cristian Romero, it appears that Torres joining Spurs is no longer a possibility.

According to Sport, Torres has a £56 million ($77 million) release clause.

Tottenham isn’t the only team interested in signing the Spaniard. Another team rumored to be interested in him is Manchester United.

The only issue is that, unlike Spurs, United have yet to make a formal bid for Villareal’s footballer.

Last season, Torres played 44 times for Villareal in the UEFA Europa League. He was also a key member of Spain’s squad in the Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics.

Tottenham could want to sign more defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

In the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur currently has a negative goal difference. They were able to keep three clean sheets in their first three games of the season.

Regardless, if Tottenham is to return to the top, Nuno may require more capable and quality players.

According to a recent report, the Spurs are interested in AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

Following news that Kessie had turned down a £5.6 million ($7.9 million) per season offer from AC Milan, their prospects of landing the 24-year-old midfielder improved dramatically.

Moussa Sissoko left a gap, and Kessie is considered as someone who can fill it. In August, the French player signed a two-year contract with Watford.