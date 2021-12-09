Spurs’ match against Rennes has been postponed due to the Covid outbreak.

Tottenham Hotspur postponed their Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday due to a major coronavirus epidemic at the Premier League team, but their French opponents questioned the decision.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte disclosed on Wednesday that Covid-19 had been detected in eight of his players and five members of his staff.

The Rennes match was scheduled to take place in north London if Tottenham had a minimum of 13 players available, but the rapid spread of the illness prompted a change of plans.

“After a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, we can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home match against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK),” a Tottenham statement said.

“Additionally, in the interests of the players’ and staff’s health and safety, the club has been recommended to close the first-team area of its training center at this time.

“The training center’s other areas are still operational.”

Rennes was enraged by the postponement, claiming that they had been informed the game would go ahead by Tottenham before boarding a flight to London.

“Tottenham refused to reveal the number of players with Covid, despite the fact that the rules say that a game must be played if a club has 13 outfield players and one goalie,” they said in a statement.

“Stade Rennais have maintained their determination to play despite the match not being officially postponed by UEFA.”

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering requesting for their Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.

Tottenham’s next two Premier League games are against Leicester on December 16 and Liverpool on December 19.

Tottenham’s matches against Aston Villa and Fulham were postponed last season because to Covid breakouts among the opposition.

Conte stated of the possibility of more of his team’s games being postponed, “I don’t think I have to convey a message to everyone since the situation is quite apparent.”

Conte said that the unexpected outbreak had terrified his team.

“It is impossible to talk about football today. I was quite shocked by the previous event “he stated

“This is a critical scenario. There’s a major infection going on. At the conclusion of the session, one player (tested) positive and another member of the staff (tested) positive. Who will it be tomorrow?” We are very worried right now since we have no idea what will happen tomorrow.” Conte was unable to do so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.