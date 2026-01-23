Spurs in Strong Position for Champions League Last-16 After Frankfurt Win

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of qualifying directly for the Champions League knockout stage received a significant boost following a crucial 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund. The result has put Spurs in a favorable position ahead of their decisive trip to Eintracht Frankfurt next week, where a win will guarantee their place in the last 16.

Victory Over Dortmund Keeps Spurs in the Hunt

In a match many predicted would be a tough challenge, Spurs defied expectations by beating Dortmund, who sit second in the Bundesliga. Despite a turbulent run of form, Spurs manager Thomas Frank masterminded a much-needed win, aided by a first-half red card for Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson. This victory has breathed new life into Spurs’ campaign, ensuring their fate remains in their hands for the final match of the group stage.

With the team struggling with injuries, including a possible setback for Lucas Bergvall, the victory over Dortmund was vital. A win in Frankfurt will allow Spurs to avoid the stress of a two-legged play-off in February, a scenario that seemed increasingly likely just a few weeks ago. A draw may not suffice, and a loss would almost certainly see them eliminated from automatic qualification.

Spurs’ upcoming opponents, Eintracht Frankfurt, have already been eliminated from the Champions League after a heartbreaking defeat to Qarabag. This loss marked their fifth in six matches, highlighting the struggles of a team that has failed to find consistency. Frankfurt’s priorities will now be focused on improving their domestic league form, where they are sitting just outside the European qualification spots.

Spurs’ Strong Record Against Frankfurt

Tottenham’s history against Frankfurt provides them with a sense of confidence heading into the crucial match. Spurs have never lost to Frankfurt in the modern era, winning twice and drawing twice in their previous four encounters. The most recent victory came last season in the Europa League, with Dominic Solanke’s penalty securing a 1-0 win at Deutsche Bank Park.

With Frankfurt likely to rest key players ahead of their Bundesliga showdown with Bayer Leverkusen after Spurs’ visit, Tottenham could find themselves with a clear path to victory. A strong performance in Frankfurt could solidify their place in the Champions League’s knockout stage, easing their path towards the final 16.