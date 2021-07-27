Spurs Free Agent Scorer Talks Plans, Playing With Lakers in NBA News

DeMar DeRozan will turn 32 in August, and his chances of winning a title are dwindling.

After two failed attempts to reach the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan was part of a deal that brought Kawhi Leonard north and won them their first championship.

DeRozan is a free agent this offseason, and he has been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Kyle Lowry, to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While the Lakers have been linked to a trade with the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield, pursuing DeRozan and Lowry would be the best-case scenario for them, given both players are close friends who have expressed a willingness to take pay sacrifices in order to play together.

On Fox Sports’ Club Shay Shay Podcast, hosted by NFL star Shannon Sharpe, the four-time All-Star discussed his free agency aspirations.

When asked about playing in Los Angeles, DeRozan said there’s nothing like returning to the city where he grew up and saw numerous Lakers games before turning pro.

“You can’t invite any kid to play at home; they’ll say no. You’d probably want to have that opportunity at some point, and why not if they want you?”

Sharpe then inquired about DeRozan’s precise needs if he were to depart San Antonio.

“At this moment, it’s all about winning,” DeRozan added. “You see all of these men competing for a championship as I enter my 13th season.”

Sharpe immediately interjects, pointing out that many athletes in a variety of sports have expressed the same thing about winning, and that these same players will join the team that can pay them the greatest money.

The pundit then inquires if this is also true for him.

DeRozan laughed as he explained, “You try to meet the fine line or balance it out as best you can.” “At this time, you have to consider the possibility of winning a title more, especially given my career. I’ve been fortunate enough to amass a substantial sum of money. However, the ultimate goal at this point is to always fight for a championship.”

According to Cleaning the Glass, DeRozan adjusted his playing approach with the San Antonio Spurs, which resulted in him setting a career high in assists and placing in the 96th percentile in assist rates compared to his usage rate last season.

