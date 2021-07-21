Spurs are reportedly ‘finalizing’ the transfer of a Barcelona target dubbed the ‘New Neymar.’

Tottenham could be on the verge of signing one of La Liga’s most promising young players.

Tottenham’s first objective this summer is still Harry Kane. The Spurs, on the other hand, appear to have stuck to Daniel Levy’s goal of pursuing a few quality signings.

According to an exclusive revelation from famous transfer source Fabrizio Romano, Bryan Gil of Sevilla is one of the players most likely to move to north London first.

According to Romano, a trade deal involving Gil and Spurs’ Erik Lamela is nearing completion between Tottenham and Sevilla.

Romano tweeted, “Tottenham and Sevilla are completing a new swap deal: Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs.” “A permanent deal is set to be achieved, and we’ll be here soon!”

“Sevilla will also receive €25 million ($29 million) in addition to the add-ons contained in the deal,” he added.

Gil’s current Sevilla contract is set to expire in 2023, and his loan arrangement with Eibar is set to expire this summer.

Sevilla failed to make the most of Gil’s abilities, but the Spaniard thrived in Eibar, scoring four goals and adding three assists in his first season with the club.

Gil is one of the most sought-after young stars in Spain. In fact, before Tottenham made a move, Barcelona was keeping an eye on him.

Gil is mostly a midfielder, but he can also score goals, and his excellent form has convinced Barcelona that he could be the “next Neymar.”

Gil is “the best footballer” in Spain right now, according to German “Mani” Vaya Ballabriga, the long-serving Barcelona scout who previously brought Andres Iniesta and Ansu Fati to Camp Nou.

Gil is currently Spain’s finest footballer, and Mani compares him to Neymar on Cadena SER’s “Què T’hi Jugues.” “He can do some things and has a lot of versatility, as he can play fullback, center, or left flank. It’s quite impressive.”

Mani also disclosed that he has been advising Sevilla to pursue Gil “right now,” since the 20-year-worth old’s will undoubtedly rise once the club secures new terms.

“I spoke with Ramon Planes (Barcelona technical secretary) about him, and he had Bryan Gil in mind,” he stated. “His release clause is €35 million ($42 million) if he signs now, but if he signs a new deal with Sevilla, his release clause will be €150 million ($182 million).”