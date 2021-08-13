Spurs are reportedly considering signing a Fiorentina striker to partner Harry Kane.

Tottenham has shifted its attention to another player after failing to land Lautaro Martinez.

Spurs are allegedly interested in Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Atletico Madrid have previously made an initial bid of £45 million ($62 million) for the Serbian.

Tottenham is likely to make a move soon, however no price has been mentioned. According to reports, the pitch would be the tallest in the club’s history.

Vlahovic, according to Fiorentina veteran Daniel Bertoni, might be worth £100 million ($138 million) in the future. All of this, though, is contingent on how well he progresses. All of this will begin in the upcoming season.

“Like Haaland, Vlahovic is a £100 million striker. “This year will be [his]year to shine,” Bertoni said.

Apart from that, Tottenham director Fabio Paratici believes the Serbian footballer has a great future.

He seemed to agree with Bertoni that Vlahovic has the potential to be one of the finest players in the world in the future.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in Serie A last season. If he joins Tottenham, the club will have more than enough firepower to help them improve their season next season.

This news comes only days after Inter Milan was rumored to be planning to extend Martinez’s contract once the transfer window shuts.

Inter had agreed to a cost of £60 million ($82 million), but the transfer of Romelo Lukaku to Chelsea complicated matters.

Inter Milan reportedly does not want to lose any more crucial players after selling Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

As a result, any deal for Martinez is on hold for the time being, with the Nerazzurri seeking to keep the Argentine striker unless Tottenham or another club is willing to offer something more lucrative.

No figures were disclosed, but it’s expected to be higher than HotSpur’s initial bid of £60 million ($82 million).

There’s still a chance, but the Spurs’ focus on Vlahovic provides them more alternatives in terms of finding Kane the proper offensive partner.