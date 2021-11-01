Spurs are in talks with Conte after Nuno was fired as manager.

After replacing Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday due to a poor run of results in the Premier League, Tottenham are said to be in advanced talks with Antonio Conte for the manager’s post.

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Conte is said to be the club’s top target after Nuno was fired on Monday after only four months in command.

Spurs approached Conte about replacing Jose Mourinho, who was fired earlier this year, but were unable to persuade him to take the post.

If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham’s offer, he will make his Premier League comeback three years after departing London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Conte, who has also managed Juventus and Italy, led Inter to the Serie A title last season but unexpectedly stepped down soon after.

Nuno was fired two days after Tottenham’s humiliating 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United, who had suffered in recent weeks as well.

Spurs’ fifth defeat in their last seven league games was the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy, and the hostile reception to the Portuguese coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the final straw.

Nuno and his coaching team were “relieved of their obligations,” according to a club statement released on Monday.

“I understand Nuno and his coaching team were desperate to succeed, and I regret that we had to make this decision,” Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici stated.

“Nuno is a great gentleman who will be welcomed here at any time. We’d want to express our gratitude to him and his coaching staff, as well as our best wishes for the future.” Spurs stated that they would provide another update as soon as possible.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since 2008, but they did reach the Champions League final in 2019 under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

But, after finishing in the top four on a regular basis under Pochettino, the team has lost its path and has missed the Champions League for the past two seasons.

Nuno, 47, was named as Spurs’ new manager on June 30, after Jose Mourinho, who was fired in April.

Tottenham started the season with three 1-0 victories, including one over defending champions Manchester City, but their form quickly deteriorated.

They’ve lost five of their last seven league games and are currently in eighth place, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, has lost seven of his 17 games in charge. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.﻿