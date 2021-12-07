Spurs are dealing with a covid-19 outbreak before of their match against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur could be given a major setback ahead of their match against Liverpool later this month.

On December 19, the Reds head to north London to face Antonio Conte’s side, but Spurs may not be at full strength.

Up to six players and two staff people have tested positive for covid-19, putting their availability for the club’s match against Liverpool in 12 days in jeopardy.

If the players don’t get a negative result after another round of tests later today, they’ll be forced to self-isolate for ten days, according to government regulations.

Those who earn a second positive result will be unavailable for Spurs’ Europa League match against Rennes on Thursday, as well as back-to-back away games against Brighton and Leicester.

Games must go forward when a club “has 14 or more players listed on its squad list available,” according to the Premier League manual for the current season, however games can be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis.

Despite the fact that all players would be allowed to return in time for Liverpool’s visit, it remains to be seen whether Conte would rely on them following their self-isolation and a brief return to full training.

Spurs have won their previous three league games and have surged to fifth place in the table as a result of the news.