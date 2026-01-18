Zeynep Sonmez Makes History with Heroic Australian Open Act

On the opening day of the 2026 Australian Open, Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez became a global sensation, not only for her on-court victory but also for her remarkable act of sportsmanship. Under the blazing Melbourne sun, Sonmez aided a fainting ball girl before going on to make history, becoming the first Turkish woman to reach the second round of the prestigious tournament.

Compassion on Court

During her first-round match against 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, Sonmez, ranked 112th in the world, found herself in the midst of a tense second set. The match took a dramatic turn when a ball girl collapsed on the court from the oppressive 28°C heat that had plagued Melbourne Park all day. Without a moment’s hesitation, Sonmez stopped play mid-point and rushed to assist the girl, who was visibly shaken from the heat. Sonmez helped her to her feet and guided her off the court, showing a moment of human kindness that captivated the crowd.

The Australian Open’s medical team quickly attended to the ball girl, who was treated and sent home to recover. The incident led to a six-minute delay in the match, but it had already become one of the tournament’s defining moments of compassion. Sonmez’s actions were met with a standing ovation from the audience, who recognized the importance of her response in such a stressful situation.

Reflecting on the moment, Sonmez shared, “It was really obvious that she was struggling. I just felt it was important to help her, and I’m glad I did.” She also emphasized that being a good person matters more than being a great tennis player, a sentiment that resonated with many both on and off the court.

The extreme heat policy at the Australian Open was pushed to its limits, with the tournament’s heat stress scale reading 2.8 at the time of the incident. While play continued with advice to increase hydration, the conditions were expected to worsen as temperatures were forecast to rise further throughout the tournament.

Historic Victory

Once play resumed, Sonmez faced the challenge of refocusing on the match. Despite the interruption, Alexandrova pushed ahead to claim the second set. However, Sonmez rallied in the deciding set, coming back from a 3-0 deficit to eventually secure a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory on her fourth match point. This triumph not only marked a significant milestone for Sonmez but also made her the first Turkish woman to reach the second round at Melbourne Park, an achievement that further cements her growing reputation in the tennis world.

“I’d love to speak to the ball girl later and check if she’s okay,” Sonmez said, demonstrating genuine concern for the young volunteer. Her victory in this first-round clash was not just about advancing in the tournament; it was a testament to her character and sportsmanship that transcended the game.

Sonmez’s impressive performance adds to her growing list of achievements. In 2025, she made waves by reaching the third round at Wimbledon—the best result for a Turkish woman in the Open Era—and also progressed to the second round of the US Open. With her resilience and rising ranking, Sonmez has become a player to watch in future tournaments.

On a day that saw other notable performances—including Venus Williams’ return to the Australian Open at 45 years old and straight-set victories for wildcard Talia Gibson and Frances Tiafoe—Sonmez’s blend of determination and empathy emerged as the defining story of the day. Her actions not only made headlines but also reminded the tennis world of the importance of humanity in sports.

Looking ahead, Sonmez’s second-round match will draw even more attention as she looks to continue her historic run. Regardless of her results in the upcoming rounds, however, her legacy from this year’s Australian Open is already sealed by her selfless actions on the court.