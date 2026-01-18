Zeynep Sönmez Claims Historic First-Round Win at 2026 Australian Open

Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez pulled off a stunning upset in the first round of the 2026 Australian Open, defeating 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in a thrilling match that captivated tennis fans around the world. The 23-year-old, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, delivered a career-defining performance that not only secured her place in tennis history but also earned her widespread admiration for her sportsmanship.

Setback and Comeback: A Fight for the Win

Playing in front of a raucous crowd at the 1573 Arena, Sönmez battled through a series of momentum shifts in a match that stretched for two hours and thirty-seven minutes. The Turkish star was in early trouble, trailing 5-2 in the first set and facing a set point, but showed remarkable resilience to win seven consecutive games and take the set 7-5.

The second set saw Alexandrova bounce back, leveling the match with a 6-4 victory. Sönmez found herself down 3-0 in the deciding set, but refused to back down. A moment of brilliance came with the Russian serving at 3-1, 15-30, when Sönmez hit a perfectly placed forehand winner after an astonishing rally, signaling the turning point of the match.

From that point, Sönmez stormed ahead, winning six of the final seven games to seal the match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on her fourth match point, as Alexandrova’s backhand sailed into the net. The victory marked not only her second win over a Top 20 player, but also the first time a Turkish woman had ever won a match at the Australian Open.

Sportsmanship Shines Through

In a moment that exemplified her character, Sönmez demonstrated true sportsmanship during a break in play in the second set. When a ballkid near the umpire’s chair fainted, Sönmez immediately rushed to assist, guiding the young girl to a seat and ensuring she received medical attention. Afterward, Sönmez reflected on the experience, saying, “It was just my instinct to help. It’s more important to be a good human than a good tennis player.”

Her victory has already been described as a historic achievement for Turkish tennis, a moment that will resonate far beyond the confines of the sport. As the first Turkish player to reach the third round of Wimbledon in 2025, Sönmez’s career is on a trajectory that continues to inspire fans and athletes alike. Looking ahead, Sönmez’s place in the Australian Open draw will only become tougher, but she has proven time and again that she thrives under pressure, and her triumph over Alexandrova will be remembered as a breakthrough moment in Turkish tennis.