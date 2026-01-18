Wembanyama’s 39 Points Lead Spurs to Thrilling Win Over Timberwolves

Wembanyama and Edwards put on a show in San Antonio’s 126-123 victory

Victor Wembanyama showcased his immense talent as he led the San Antonio Spurs to a thrilling 126-123 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 17, 2026, snapping a six-game losing streak to their Western Conference rivals. Wembanyama scored 39 points, including several key baskets in the final minutes, helping the Spurs hold off a historic performance by Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who set a career-high with 55 points.

The matchup at Frost Bank Center lived up to its hype, with both teams providing an electric display of offensive firepower and momentum shifts. Minnesota came into the game with a chance to sweep the season series against the Spurs, having won both of the previous matchups earlier in the season. However, San Antonio was determined to avoid a third straight loss and keep their playoff aspirations intact.

In the first half, the Spurs found themselves in a back-and-forth battle, struggling to gain momentum as turnovers and missed shots plagued their offense. However, Wembanyama exploded in the second quarter, scoring 20 of his 23 first-half points, helping San Antonio outscore Minnesota 48-22 in the period. The Spurs’ 57% shooting performance in the quarter marked their highest-scoring period since 1987, and they went into halftime with a commanding 19-point lead.

But the Timberwolves, despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a loss to Houston, refused to go down quietly. Edwards, who was battling through a foot injury, started to heat up, and Julius Randle also contributed as the Wolves cut into San Antonio’s lead. Minnesota won the third quarter 40-27, with Edwards scoring 26 of his career-high 55 points in the final frame alone.

Edwards’ 55-point performance, which included five three-pointers in the fourth quarter, brought the Timberwolves to within one point with under 10 seconds left, but San Antonio had answers. Wembanyama, who had been quiet in the third quarter, responded with a crucial 20-foot jumper and then blocked a layup attempt by Joan Beringer. He also grabbed an important offensive rebound to preserve the lead and secure the win for the Spurs.

De’Aaron Fox was instrumental for San Antonio, recording 25 points and 12 assists, while Keldon Johnson added 20 points and provided steady play throughout the game. Despite missing key players, including Devin Vassell, the Spurs maintained their composure under pressure. The absence of Rudy Gobert was felt by Minnesota, particularly in the rebounding and rim protection departments.

The game was a true showcase of two young stars, as Wembanyama and Edwards went back and forth, thrilling the crowd in San Antonio. With the victory, the Spurs moved to 28-13 on the season, while the Timberwolves dropped to 27-16. San Antonio will next face the Utah Jazz on January 19, while Minnesota will look to bounce back in their own game against Utah on January 20.