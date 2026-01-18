Seahawks Smash 49ers in Historic 41-6 Playoff Victory

Seattle Cruises to NFC Championship as Injuries and Turnovers Derail San Francisco

In an overwhelming display of dominance, the Seattle Seahawks thrashed the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the NFC Divisional Round at Lumen Field, booking their ticket to the NFC Championship. The Seahawks’ explosive special teams, suffocating defense, and a spectacular three-touchdown performance from Kenneth Walker III were the driving forces behind the rout. Meanwhile, injuries to key players cast a shadow over the 49ers’ hopes of a comeback.

The game was effectively decided from the opening moments when Rashid Shaheed electrified the crowd with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. This early momentum set the stage for a lopsided affair that saw Seattle dominate every phase of the game. With two Jason Myers field goals and relentless defensive pressure, the Seahawks were already up by 10 points before the first quarter ended.

Seattle’s defense, ranked among the best in the NFL, was suffocating throughout the game. They forced 19 pressures on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, disrupting his rhythm on nearly 60% of his dropbacks. Purdy, struggling under duress, was limited to just 74 passing yards on 6-of-14 attempts. He was intercepted, sacked twice, and lost a fumble. By halftime, the Seahawks had forced three takeaways and three more turnovers on downs, holding the 49ers to only two field goals.

“We just wanted to come out and play our brand of football,” said Seattle’s head coach Mike Macdonald. “Tonight, these guys showed what that looks like.”

Injury Woes and Offensive Mastery

On offense, the Seahawks leaned on their star running back, Kenneth Walker III, who churned out 116 yards on 19 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. Despite the loss of backup Zach Charbonnet to a knee injury in the second quarter, Walker’s performance was more than enough to secure the victory. Head coach Macdonald remained hopeful regarding Charbonnet’s status, saying, “We’re optimistic with Charbs. Early indications are hopefully it’s OK structurally.”

Seattle’s offensive line was also tested, with left tackle Charles Cross leaving the game in the third quarter due to a foot injury. Macdonald explained, “We pulled Cross out of caution with the victory in hand, but still we’re going to have to work through it with his foot.” With the NFC Championship looming, Seattle’s ability to manage these injuries will be crucial moving forward.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who had been dealing with an oblique injury leading up to the game, played with poise and efficiency. Despite altering his pregame routine, Darnold completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards, including a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was pulled from the game with the outcome well in hand, avoiding any major mistakes and allowing the Seahawks to control the clock.

San Francisco’s hopes were dashed early. After Shaheed’s kickoff return, the 49ers tried to respond with a promising drive but failed to convert on a critical third-and-1 at Seattle’s 40-yard line. A botched fourth-down play ended with a pitch out of bounds, further compounding their struggles. The 49ers never mounted a serious threat after that.

Injuries plagued the 49ers throughout the night, with key players like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and George Kittle sidelined or hindered. Despite a solid regular-season record, the 49ers’ lack of depth was exposed, and they were unable to recover. Their wide receivers managed only three catches for 24 yards, and rookie Ricky Pearsall, returning from injury, could not provide the spark the team desperately needed.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, advanced with confidence, poised to host the winner of the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on January 25. With a top-ranked defense, an efficient offense, and Walker’s stellar play, Seattle appears ready for a deep playoff run—if they can stay healthy.

For the 49ers, the painful defeat marks the end of a season that began with high hopes. Despite a 13-win campaign and a trip to the NFC’s final four, questions loom over the offseason, especially regarding the team’s injuries and the possibility of a defensive overhaul. However, with key pieces still in place, San Francisco will look to bounce back next year.