Seahawks Rise to Elite Status With Stellar Defense and Hot Coaching Staff

Seattle’s Coaching Changes and Playoff Dominance Capture NFL Attention

With the NFC Championship set to unfold at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks are making waves both on and off the field. After a significant overhaul just two years ago, Seattle’s football team is back among the NFL’s elite, under the leadership of rookie head coach Mike Macdonald and a rising offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak.

The Seahawks’ transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. Following Pete Carroll’s departure after the 2023 season, Seattle placed its faith in Macdonald, a first-time head coach known for his defensive prowess. Despite skepticism, Macdonald quickly proved his worth, transforming Seattle’s defense into one of the league’s most formidable units. With a 24-10 record across two seasons, the Seahawks are riding high, with Macdonald’s defense playing at a level reminiscent of their legendary “Legion of Boom” era.

The Seahawks’ playoff run has showcased their defensive dominance. In their Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle held the powerful 49ers offense to just 236 yards and six points, marking a continuation of their defensive excellence. Even the NFL’s top running back, Christian McCaffrey, was kept in check. While the 49ers have dealt with injuries, Seattle’s defense, which had been criticized for lacking top-tier talent just a year ago, has become a game-changer.

“Macdonald’s system has brought out the best in his players,” said one insider. “The turnaround has been swift and impressive, and now, they’re among the best in the NFL.”

As the Seahawks approach the NFC Championship, the energy at Lumen Field will be electric. With their home crowd behind them, the 12s are ready to give Seattle a significant advantage. But while the atmosphere promises to be loud and passionate, it’s the Seahawks’ defense—coached by Macdonald—that will be the real challenge for any opponent.

Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak’s Rising Star

While Seattle’s defense grabs the headlines, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has also attracted significant interest. Following the 2025 season, Kubiak became one of the most sought-after coaching candidates, with at least six NFL teams reaching out about head coaching vacancies. His innovative offensive schemes and impressive performance in Seattle made him a prime target.

However, with the Atlanta Falcons recently hiring Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, Kubiak’s immediate prospects have taken a hit. Stefanski’s hire was seen as a surprise given the Falcons’ young and talented roster, and Kubiak’s name is now off the table for Atlanta. That leaves Kubiak looking to other potential vacancies, including the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and others.

The challenge for Kubiak is that he can’t officially take a new position until the Seahawks’ season concludes. Teams eager to secure a head coach may be forced to look elsewhere if Seattle’s playoff run continues. The uncertainty surrounding Kubiak’s future adds an intriguing layer to Seattle’s postseason journey.

As the NFC Championship looms, the Seahawks’ coaching staff is firmly in the spotlight. The quick rise of Mike Macdonald and Klint Kubiak has positioned Seattle as one of the league’s most compelling teams, both in terms of its on-field success and its growing influence in the NFL coaching ranks.

The Seahawks’ pursuit of another Super Bowl title is alive and well, and as their playoff run continues, Seattle fans are filled with hope. Macdonald’s defense, Kubiak’s offense, and the electric atmosphere at Lumen Field are all factors that make the Seahawks one of the most formidable teams left standing in the NFL this season.