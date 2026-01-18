Seahawks and 49ers Gear Up for Intense NFC Divisional Showdown

Injuries and Strategy Set the Stage for Lumen Field Clash

The Seattle Seahawks are ready for a pivotal NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, a game that promises to be a hard-fought defensive battle. The two NFC West rivals are set to meet at Lumen Field on Saturday, January 17, 2026, with the Seahawks entering as a seven-point favorite and holding the top NFC seed with a 14-3 record. The stakes couldn’t be higher: one team will advance to the NFC Championship, while the other’s playoff journey will come to a crushing end.

Seattle, fresh off a bye week, comes into the game on a high after a dominant 13-3 victory over San Francisco in Week 18, a win that showcased their strong defensive and ground game. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combined for 180 rushing yards in that contest, and their ability to control the clock will be key again on Saturday. The Seahawks’ defense, which has been suffocating in recent weeks, will also play a crucial role in the team’s playoff push.

Key Injuries and the Role of Cooper Kupp

The 49ers, who finished the regular season at 13-5, are coming off a hard-fought victory over the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. However, they will have their work cut out for them against a Seattle team that has had their number, including a dominant performance earlier this month where the Seahawks held San Francisco to just three points. The 49ers’ offense has struggled recently, raising concerns about their ability to break through Seattle’s defense.

One of the more intriguing storylines heading into the game is the role of Cooper Kupp. The veteran wide receiver, who has been a thorn in San Francisco’s side throughout his career, is now playing a supporting role in Seattle’s offense. Despite his reduced involvement this season—where he’s fallen behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the depth chart—Kupp remains a dangerous weapon, particularly in clutch situations. His presence on the field, even in a limited role, forces defenses to account for his route-running and playmaking ability.

Despite battling an oblique issue earlier in the week, Kupp is fully healthy and active for the Divisional Round, adding a boost to Seattle’s offensive options. His ability to make big plays when needed could be pivotal in what is expected to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are not without their own injury concerns. Star linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) will both miss the game, while other key players, including Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring) and several others, are listed as questionable. These absences could significantly hinder San Francisco’s defense, which relies heavily on Warner’s leadership and Kittle’s presence in both the passing and blocking games.

As the rivalry between these two NFC West teams intensifies, the outcome of Saturday’s game will add another memorable chapter to their storied history. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 32-24, including a 31-23 advantage in the regular season. However, the postseason record between the two teams is tied at one win apiece, making this contest all the more significant.

With both teams boasting strong defenses and a commitment to their respective ground games, the game is expected to be a low-scoring affair, with analysts predicting the under to be in play. While Kupp’s contributions may be limited, his ability to open up space for teammates remains a key factor in Seattle’s offensive strategy.

As fans prepare for what promises to be a thrilling game, the only certainty is that both teams will leave everything on the field. Whether Seattle’s powerful ground attack and defense are enough to seal the win or if San Francisco’s remaining weapons can pull off an upset remains to be seen. The NFC Championship is within reach, and this rivalry is far from over.