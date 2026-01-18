Rashid Shaheed’s Historic 95-Yard Return Sparks Seahawks in Playoff Clash

Seahawks’ Special Teams Shine with Early Momentum Against 49ers

SEATTLE — Rashid Shaheed delivered a sensational moment to start the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The electric return specialist and wide receiver fielded the opening kickoff on January 17, 2026, and raced 95 yards to the end zone, giving the Seahawks an early 7-0 lead in just 13 seconds.

Shaheed’s breathtaking play immediately became one for the record books. Not only did it set the tone for the evening, but it also marked the longest postseason kickoff return in Seahawks history. His touchdown was only the third game-opening kickoff return touchdown in NFL playoff history. The packed crowd at Lumen Field erupted as the Seahawks seized momentum right from the first snap of the game.

“RASHID SHAHEED 95 YARDS TO OPEN THE DIVISIONAL!!!” tweeted Chandler Holt of KSL Sports, capturing the stunned reactions of fans and analysts alike. The return was a sight to behold: Shaheed, after a month of teams kicking away from him, sprinted up the sideline, evading defenders and leaving only San Francisco’s kicker, Eddy Pineiro, in his path. Pineiro’s desperate attempt to tackle Shaheed ended in failure and resulted in a tripping penalty, which was enforced during the extra point attempt, further adding to Seattle’s advantage.

This play wasn’t just about one amazing return. It was a reflection of Shaheed’s journey. Traded to the Seahawks from the New Orleans Saints in November 2025, Shaheed was brought in to bolster Seattle’s return game. His touchdown on the opening kickoff marked his first playoff score, but it wasn’t his first highlight reel moment in a Seahawks uniform. Shaheed had already made waves during the regular season with punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.

A Rising Star with a Championship Mindset

Shaheed’s college career at Weber State had already established him as one of the most dangerous returners in FCS history. As the all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns with seven, he had been a constant threat on special teams. Despite going undrafted in 2022, Shaheed’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. Signing with the Saints, he quickly proved his worth, finishing his rookie year with 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns, along with over 500 return yards. In his sophomore year, he became even more prolific, hauling in 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns, while also dominating on special teams with 723 return yards and a touchdown.

The trade to the Seahawks has paid immediate dividends, as Shaheed’s big-play ability has made him a valuable asset for Seattle. His speed and vision on returns have electrified the team and added a dynamic weapon to their special teams. Following the opening touchdown, the Seahawks’ defense continued the surge, stopping the 49ers on a fourth-down attempt and adding a field goal to extend the lead to 10-0.

With Shaheed’s early score, quarterback Sam Darnold, who had been questionable due to an oblique injury, was not required to step onto the field until the team had already established a commanding lead. The Seahawks’ performance in the first quarter served as a massive confidence booster, especially after struggling to put up points in their regular-season matchups against the 49ers.

The energy at Lumen Field was palpable as the Seahawks’ defense capitalized on the momentum generated by Shaheed’s explosive return. Safety Julian Love recovered a fumble deep in 49ers’ territory after a hit by linebacker Ernest Jones IV, putting the Seahawks in prime position to add even more points. Despite San Francisco’s struggles on special teams, the 49ers were unable to bounce back from the early deficit.

Shaheed’s electrifying moment demonstrated the crucial role of special teams in playoff football. His 95-yard return set the stage for a memorable game, reminding fans that in the postseason, every play matters and the smallest of margins can change the course of a game.

As the Seahawks continued to build on their early lead, the question remained: could Shaheed’s explosive start spark the offense as well? While the game was still in progress, one thing was clear—Rashid Shaheed’s stunning return had already made its mark on the history books, delivering a crucial moment in Seattle’s playoff journey.