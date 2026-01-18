Parkrun Events Shine Across UK and Australia Despite Flood Disruptions

Record Turnouts and Personal Bests Amid Weather Woes

While floods in Oxfordshire led to the cancellation of key events, the parkrun community in both the UK and Australia showed resilience and celebrated personal achievements over the weekend. From personal bests to impressive first-time performances, these community-driven events proved that parkrun’s spirit is strong, rain or shine.

On January 10, 2026, Lakes Entrance in Australia saw 133 participants take on the five-kilometre course along the scenic esplanade, with newcomers and seasoned runners alike embracing the cool, crisp morning. Among the standouts was Archer Thorne, a teenager who completed the course in an impressive 17 minutes and 52 seconds during his debut. Meanwhile, Mikhaila Bromwich clocked a personal best of 20:44 to become the first female finisher, further illustrating the event’s mix of competition and personal growth. The event also saw 14 personal bests from participants, including Toby Smith (19:58), Bryce Martin (20:28), and Melissa Eastwood (30:56).

Over in Norfolk, the Sheringham parkrun celebrated its 601st event with 131 runners weaving their way through the picturesque trails of Sheringham Park. Isaac Skivington of North Norfolk Harriers AC took the win in 18:28, with Alex Bennett (18:46) and Peter Skivington (18:48) following closely behind. Emilia Farnell led the women’s race, finishing eighth overall in 21:00, as volunteers ensured the event went smoothly. Similar success was found at Brandon Country Park, where 183 participants tackled the 608th event with Steven Cannell claiming victory in 17:48.

Despite the challenges posed by unpredictable weather, smaller events like Swaffham parkrun, with 40 runners, showed the same enthusiastic spirit. Luke Till of Ryston Runners AC claimed victory in 21:34, while Gemma Asplen led the women in 26:56. Volunteers in these events helped foster a family-friendly atmosphere, encouraging runners of all levels.

Floods Disrupt Oxfordshire Parkruns

However, not all parkrun events were able to go ahead as planned. In Oxfordshire, both the Witney and Bicester parkruns had to be cancelled on January 17, 2026, due to severe flooding. Waterlogged fields and burst riverbanks made the courses unsafe for runners. The Bicester parkrun spokesperson explained that the brook had burst its banks, rendering the field unusable, while organizers in Witney cited similar concerns over wet and unsafe conditions.

These cancellations highlighted the unpredictable nature of outdoor events and the challenges they face, particularly during the winter months. Organizers urged participants to check for updates on the parkrun website to stay informed of any further disruptions. Despite the disappointment in Oxfordshire, many runners shifted focus, opting to volunteer at other events or plan alternative routes for their weekend runs.

As the parkrun community continues to grow, it remains a testament to the enduring spirit of runners, volunteers, and organizers. Whether breaking personal records or simply taking part in a shared experience, the movement remains a beacon of inclusivity, welcoming runners of all abilities from around the world. Looking ahead, parkrun enthusiasts are hopeful for clearer skies and firmer grounds to continue the tradition of friendly competition and community support.