Paradela’s Late Goal Propels Cruz Azul to Victory Over Puebla

Late Drama Seals Cruz Azul’s 1-0 Win at Estadio Cuauhtémoc

In a thrilling and fiercely contested match, Cruz Azul secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Puebla in the Liga MX Clausura 2026, thanks to a 77th-minute strike from José Paradela. The game was marked by a dramatic red card, VAR controversy, and tense moments as both teams battled for early-season momentum.

Both clubs entered the match with a point to prove, seeking back-to-back victories. Cruz Azul, fresh off a dominant 2-0 win over Atlas, arrived with a 27-match unbeaten home streak. Despite their strong form, the match was far from one-sided, with Puebla displaying grit and resilience throughout. Under manager Nicolás Larcamón, Cruz Azul was poised to extend its dominance, while Puebla, led by Daniel Gutiérrez, aimed to build on their own 2-1 triumph over Mazatlán.

The match kicked off at 9:00 p.m. local time, broadcast across multiple platforms, including Televisa’s TUDN, VIX, Channel 5, and CBS Sports Golazo Network in the United States. Cruz Azul entered as the favorites, with odds around -180 to -190, and a predicted 66.6% chance of victory. However, the statistics proved secondary to the drama that would unfold on the pitch.

After a relatively even start, the dynamics of the game shifted dramatically in the 10th minute when Puebla’s Fernando Monárez was sent off for a reckless tackle on Erik Lira. The red card was confirmed after a VAR review, leaving Puebla a man down for the majority of the match. Despite this, the hosts dug in, defending resolutely against Cruz Azul’s relentless attacks.

Throughout the first half, Cruz Azul had multiple opportunities to break the deadlock. Carlos Rotondi and José Paradela tested Puebla’s goalkeeper Daniel Gutiérrez, while Gabriel Fernández’s aerial threat kept the defense under constant pressure. Despite their dominance in possession, Cruz Azul couldn’t find a breakthrough, and the first half ended goalless.

The second half saw tactical adjustments from both sides. Cruz Azul introduced fresh legs in Mateo Levy and Omar Campos, while Puebla, though short-handed, mounted occasional counters, with Esteban Lozano and Edgar Guerra testing Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper Andrés Gudiño.

As the match wore on, Cruz Azul’s frustration grew, as shots from Agustín Palavecino and Gabriel Fernández were off target. Puebla’s defense, led by Nicolás Díaz, stood strong, leaving the home crowd on edge, wondering if an upset was in the making.

In the 77th minute, the deadlock was finally broken. After a series of corners and sustained pressure, Gabriel Fernández provided a precise assist for Paradela, who coolly slotted the ball past Gutiérrez to give Cruz Azul the lead. The stadium erupted as the long-awaited goal arrived.

With ten men, Puebla pushed forward in the final minutes, but drama struck once again. In the 90th minute, the referee awarded Puebla a penalty, only to overturn the decision after a VAR review, sparking protests from the visitors. Cruz Azul expertly managed the final moments, nearly doubling their lead through late efforts from Amaury Morales and Rogelio González.

The statistics confirmed Cruz Azul’s dominance, with more possession and shots on target. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Puebla’s fighting spirit earned them respect for their resilience. As the final whistle blew, Cruz Azul had secured a crucial 1-0 win, moving up in the standings and keeping their title aspirations alive.

Manager Nicolás Larcamón praised his team’s perseverance, acknowledging the difficulty of breaking down Puebla’s defense. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy, even with the advantage,” he said. “Puebla is a tough side, and tonight we showed character and patience.”

For Puebla, the defeat was tough to swallow, especially given the early red card, but their performance despite being down a man offers hope for the rest of the season. Manager Albert Espigares commended his team’s determination, saying, “Playing nearly the whole match with ten men is never easy, but we never stopped believing.”

This victory marks Cruz Azul’s second straight win and extends their unbeaten run at home. As the Clausura 2026 heats up, they will look to build on this momentum. However, with key players like Andrés Montano, Jesús Orozco, and Kevin Mier sidelined by injury, maintaining focus and depth will be crucial.

The win keeps Cruz Azul firmly in the race for the top spots, with Monterrey still leading the league. The contest for the title is wide open, and if Saturday’s performance is any indication, Cruz Azul is ready for the challenge ahead.