Miami Heat End Oklahoma City’s Streak With Thrilling 122-120 Victory

Williams Injury Affects Thunder’s Late Push In High-Scoring Game

The Miami Heat shocked the NBA’s top team on Saturday night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-120 in a dramatic finish at Kaseya Center. The thrilling game snapped the Thunder’s five-game win streak, with Miami’s clutch performance securing the win in front of a jubilant home crowd.

The Thunder, who entered the game with a league-best 35-7 record, had been on fire, having just dominated the Houston Rockets 111-91 two days earlier. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his stellar play, contributing 20 points in the Rockets’ game and leading Oklahoma City with 39 points in Miami. Alongside him, Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell showed strong performances, with Holmgren adding 14 points and 10 rebounds and Mitchell chipping in 17 points off the bench. But their momentum was stifled when Jalen Williams, a key contributor, was forced to exit the game with a right thigh injury in the second quarter.

Despite the loss of Williams, who was diagnosed with right thigh soreness and did not return, Oklahoma City maintained its lead at halftime, up 65-60. Gilgeous-Alexander had been brilliant, scoring 18 points by the break. However, the Heat, led by Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo, refused to be outdone. Adebayo was unstoppable in the paint, and Powell, who has averaged nearly 24 points this season, kept Miami close with his scoring contributions.

The third quarter saw both teams continue to exchange blows, with the game tied at 95 as the clock wound down. By the final period, the Heat had found their rhythm, with Powell contributing 26 points and Adebayo adding a key interior presence. Rookie Kasparas Jakucionis also had a pivotal role, contributing 12 points and eight assists in his 29 minutes on the floor.

The final seconds were fraught with drama. With the Thunder trailing by just two points, Alex Caruso had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his three-pointer rimmed out, sealing the Heat’s 122-120 victory. The loss dropped Oklahoma City to 35-8, halting their impressive winning streak.

The outcome was a much-needed boost for Miami, improving their record to 22-20 and giving them confidence after a recent string of losses. For Oklahoma City, the injury to Williams will be a major concern as they prepare for a tough stretch of games, with matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Indiana Pacers coming up.

Miami, while missing key players such as Davion Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez Jr., showed resilience and strength, proving they can compete with the best teams in the league. The game highlighted the unpredictable nature of the NBA, where even the top teams can be vulnerable in close, high-pressure games.