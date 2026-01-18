McCaffrey’s Strong Playoff Run Supported by Culpo as 49ers Eye Super Bowl

Family and Football: A Powerful Duo

As the San Francisco 49ers advance through the NFL playoffs, the spotlight shines not only on the field but also on the support behind star running back Christian McCaffrey. With high stakes ahead, McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, has become an essential presence both off and on the field, offering support that extends far beyond typical game-day cheerleading.

The 49ers’ playoff campaign has had its share of obstacles, including injuries to key players such as George Kittle and Fred Warner, but McCaffrey has been a beacon of strength and resilience. With the team hoping to reach Super Bowl LX on their home turf at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, every game has been crucial. However, McCaffrey’s role has been even more pivotal with his impeccable performance throughout the postseason. His standout play during the wild card round against the Philadelphia Eagles helped propel the 49ers to a crucial victory, setting the stage for a fierce divisional round clash against the Seattle Seahawks.

Off the field, McCaffrey’s family life has been just as important to his success. Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe and now a mother to their young daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, has been by his side, supporting his efforts while balancing the demands of motherhood. She has shared openly about how her life has changed since becoming a parent, calling it a transformative experience. “Everyone tells you about it, but you don’t really understand until you’re in it,” Culpo explained, reflecting on the profound impact of her new role.

Public Support and Family Bonds

Despite the demands of the NFL season and their new parenthood responsibilities, Culpo has not missed a beat when it comes to cheering on McCaffrey. Just before the 49ers’ pivotal matchup against the Seahawks on January 17, 2026, Culpo took to Instagram, proudly posting a picture of their daughter, Colette, wearing a 49ers bib. “ITS GAME DAY!!!” Culpo wrote, showing her unshakeable enthusiasm and commitment to the 49ers’ journey. This family presence, both in person at games and on social media, has made them fan favorites, symbolizing the 49ers’ unity and strength.

For McCaffrey, his wife’s support is invaluable. He recently praised Culpo’s efforts, telling People magazine in December, “I’m very fortunate — my wife is incredible. She really makes my job easy, which isn’t easy in-season.” He emphasized the shared values between them, including hard work and understanding, which are key to both their personal and professional lives. “We both value hard work and understand what it takes to do our jobs efficiently,” McCaffrey said. “The level of understanding, humility, and teamwork applies to both family and business.”

The couple’s journey together took another step forward in June 2024 when they married in a beautiful Rhode Island ceremony. Culpo has often described their wedding as the true start of their family life together, a sentiment that reflects the deep partnership they share.

As the 49ers continue their postseason journey, McCaffrey’s remarkable performance and Culpo’s steadfast support illustrate the power of family in the face of adversity. With the Super Bowl just ahead and a challenging road to get there, the McCaffrey-Culpo dynamic could be the key to the 49ers’ ultimate success.