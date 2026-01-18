McCaffrey’s Injury Hampers 49ers’ Playoff Push in Loss to Seahawks

Stinger injury leaves San Francisco’s star running back sidelined as the Seahawks’ defense dominates

The San Francisco 49ers’ playoff hopes suffered a severe blow on January 17, 2026, when star running back Christian McCaffrey was forced to leave the field in the NFC Divisional Round clash against the Seattle Seahawks. What started as a promising contest at Lumen Field quickly turned into a nightmare for San Francisco as McCaffrey, the key figure in their offensive game plan, suffered a painful shoulder stinger. Despite his attempts to return, the 49ers were left scrambling to mount a comeback as they fell behind early in a game dominated by Seattle’s defense.

From the opening kickoff, the 49ers were put on the back foot. The Seahawks made a swift statement, taking a 7-0 lead within minutes, and by the end of the first quarter, the scoreline read 17-0 in favor of Seattle. With quarterback Brock Purdy struggling to find a rhythm against a ferocious Seahawks defense, the hope of a turnaround rested squarely on McCaffrey’s shoulders.

McCaffrey showed his value early, playing a key role in both of San Francisco’s scoring drives. At halftime, he had racked up nine carries for 29 yards and five receptions for 39 yards. However, disaster struck late in the second quarter when McCaffrey collided with Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV after delivering a chip block on a pass play. The impact left McCaffrey visibly hurt, and he was seen clutching his shoulder as he exited the field.

The 49ers’ medical team later diagnosed McCaffrey with a stinger, a nerve injury commonly affecting the neck and shoulder area. The team quickly declared him questionable to return, leaving the outcome of the game hanging in the balance. As San Francisco went into halftime trailing 24-6, fans anxiously awaited any word on McCaffrey’s recovery.

Struggles Mount as McCaffrey Battles Pain

When the second half began, McCaffrey was nowhere to be found on the field. Backup Brian Robinson Jr. took the first carries of the half, with rookie Jordan James also getting a handful of touches. The offense, which had already been struggling, now faced a massive deficit without its star back. With the Seahawks defense continuing to impose its will, the 49ers’ comeback chances seemed bleak.

McCaffrey, however, was not ready to give up. He returned to the field midway through the third quarter to a loud cheer from the San Francisco crowd, and there was a brief sense of hope. Despite being visibly limited by pain, McCaffrey fought to stay involved, but it was clear that his injury had severely impacted his ability to contribute effectively. As the fourth quarter wore on, McCaffrey exited the game once again, his shoulder still causing him significant discomfort. His return remained uncertain as the 49ers’ offense faltered further.

San Francisco’s season-long injury woes continued to plague them during the game. With key players like All-Pro tight end George Kittle already sidelined due to a season-ending Achilles injury, the 49ers were also missing key defensive players including Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Brandon Aiyuk. McCaffrey’s injury only added to the pressure on a team already dealing with a deepening crisis of health.

In the end, McCaffrey’s valiant efforts were not enough to overcome the Seahawks. Despite finishing the game with respectable numbers—nine carries for 29 yards and five receptions for 39 yards—the injury dampened his performance. As one observer noted, “Stingers aren’t long-term injuries, but McCaffrey’s return came too late to make a difference.”

As the 49ers faced an uphill battle against one of the league’s toughest defenses, the game ended with their playoff hopes dashed. McCaffrey’s health will remain a focal point for the team as they regroup, hoping that their star running back can recover in time for the rest of the postseason. But for now, San Francisco’s hopes of advancing are clouded by the painful reality of a season marked by injuries.