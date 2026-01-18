Lakers Struggle Without Key Players Against Trail Blazers in Portland

Injury-Riddled Teams Face Off in Crucial Western Conference Clash

Portland, Oregon, was the site for a high-stakes NBA showdown on January 17, 2026, as the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams entered the matchup with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, facing a series of challenges stemming from injuries that affected key players on both sides. With the Western Conference picture tightening, the game was pivotal for each team’s playoff momentum.

The Lakers, with a 24-15 record, were looking to rebound after a stretch where they had lost four of their last five games. Their defense has been a major concern all season, ranking just 26th in defensive rating, allowing opponents an average of 116.9 points per game. Even with their offensive power—ranked 16th in the league at 116.5 points per game—the Lakers struggled to find consistency, especially with key players missing from their lineup.

Los Angeles was particularly hampered by injuries. Luka Doncic, the league’s top scorer, was sidelined with a groin injury, leaving a gaping hole in the Lakers’ offense. Additionally, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, and Adou Thiero were unavailable, and Deandre Ayton’s status remained in question. LeBron James, now in his 23rd NBA season, was called upon to shoulder the load, with other players like Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia expected to step up. The Lakers’ task was made more difficult with their defense vulnerable against high-scoring teams.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers, sitting at 20-22, were gaining steam, winning six of their last eight games. The Blazers showcased impressive depth in their recent victory over the Atlanta Hawks, where Shaedon Sharpe scored 24 points and Jerami Grant led a strong bench performance. Despite their offensive success, Portland’s defense also struggled, ranking 24th in the league by allowing 118.4 points per game, a number that made their matchup against Los Angeles intriguing.

Injury concerns plagued Portland as well, with star player Deni Avdija missing the game due to a back injury. Other notable absences included Damian Lillard (Achilles), Scoot Henderson (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle (knee/thumb), and Kris Murray (lower back). With several key players sidelined, young talents like Sharpe, who was averaging 21.5 points per game, and Donovan Clingan, a reliable double-double threat, were tasked with carrying the team. Portland’s game plan also had to compensate for the absence of other contributors, including Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant, both of whom were listed as questionable.

Teams’ Playing Styles and Betting Odds

With injuries taking a toll on both teams, analysts anticipated a lower-scoring game, with the total points set at 223.5. Despite the lack of star power, the game promised an uptempo pace, particularly given Portland’s eighth-fastest pace in the league. Both teams struggled with shooting efficiency, with Portland ranking 28th in field-goal percentage and 29th in three-point shooting, while the Lakers’ three-point shooting also ranked near the bottom at 24th. The teams’ defensive weaknesses and unpredictable styles made for a matchup filled with uncertainty.

The Trail Blazers entered the game as 3.5-point favorites, with the Lakers coming in as +120 underdogs. Many analysts predicted a low-scoring affair given the depleted lineups and expected defensive improvements, with Sean Barnard of SportsNet LA noting that the 223.5-point total seemed too high for this particular game.

As tip-off approached, fans tuned in across multiple platforms, including NBA TV, SportsNet LA, Fubo, and Prime Video, ready to see how both teams would adjust to their injury-riddled rosters. While the Lakers’ hopes rested largely on LeBron James’ ability to lead the charge, Portland’s youthful energy and the rising performances from players like Sharpe and Clingan provided a glimmer of hope for the Blazers.

Both teams, battered by injuries, were playing for their playoff lives, and as the Moda Center filled with anticipation, it was clear that this matchup would come down to resilience, in-game adjustments, and which team could execute the best in a game marked by adversity. The outcome of this clash held major implications for both franchises as they aimed to solidify their place in the competitive Western Conference.