Kayla Harrison’s Injury Alters UFC 324 Card, Gaethje vs. Pimblett Now Headliner

UFC 324, one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year, has been hit with a major shakeup after reigning women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison was forced to postpone her title defense against Amanda Nunes due to a neck injury. The injury, which required immediate surgery, has sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts community, forcing the UFC to make quick changes to the event’s lineup.

Injury Forces Major Card Adjustments

Harrison, the two-time Olympic gold medalist turned UFC champion, had been scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against the legendary Nunes in what many anticipated would be a defining “superfight.” However, just days before the January 24 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it was confirmed that Harrison would not be able to compete. Reports indicate that the champion underwent neck surgery on January 16 to address herniated discs, a procedure performed by specialist Dr. Kim in New York City.

In an emotional video shared with her fans, Harrison explained the difficult situation, expressing regret and gratitude for the support she had received. “This is day one of recovery,” she said, visibly emotional. “The road back starts now, and I don’t know what God’s plan is, but I’m going to praise him through it all.” Harrison, whose record stands at 19-1, has been one of the UFC’s rising stars since joining in 2024. Her meteoric rise included a title win in June 2025, when she submitted Julianna Pena at UFC 316. Fans had eagerly awaited her showdown with Nunes, but that will now be postponed until Harrison’s recovery is complete, which is expected to take several months.

The injury marks a significant setback for Harrison, who had been hoping to solidify her legacy in the sport with a victory over one of the greatest female fighters of all time. Nunes, who vacated both the bantamweight and featherweight titles following her retirement in 2023, was planning her highly anticipated return to the octagon. While the 37-year-old Brazilian has not commented publicly on the postponement, her return remains uncertain as the UFC seeks to reschedule the bout once Harrison is cleared to fight again.

In response to the setback, the UFC moved swiftly to adjust the card, promoting the interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett to main event status. The fight, which was initially set to serve as a co-main event, will now headline UFC 324. Gaethje, a former champion known for his aggressive fighting style, will face Pimblett, the rapidly rising star whose charisma and dynamic performances have quickly made him a fan favorite. With reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria sidelined, the interim title is up for grabs, and both fighters will be looking to make a statement in the Las Vegas spotlight.

The UFC also made several other notable changes to the event lineup. The bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong, originally slated for the preliminary card, has now been elevated to the co-main event slot. O’Malley, looking to rebound from two consecutive losses, will face the rising Song, who has won three of his last four fights. Additionally, a women’s flyweight clash between Natalia Silva and former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has been promoted to the main card. Silva, who is undefeated in the UFC, will face Namajunas, who is transitioning to the 125-pound division.

While the postponement of Harrison vs. Nunes has disappointed fans, UFC 324 still promises an action-packed night. The reworked card features compelling matchups, including the highly anticipated Gaethje vs. Pimblett fight, ensuring that the event will deliver excitement despite the setback.

As for Harrison, the road to recovery has just begun. The UFC has indicated that the highly anticipated showdown with Nunes will happen when Harrison is physically ready. Fans now wait with bated breath for the return of one of the most promising champions in the sport and the eventual resolution of this thrilling rivalry.