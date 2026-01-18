Denver Nuggets Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Shorthanded Wizards

The Denver Nuggets will face the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena tonight in a critical NBA matchup. The game, scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on January 17, 2026, comes at a crucial point in the season for both teams, though they are approaching it from vastly different perspectives. The Nuggets, with a 28-13 record heading into the game, are on a three-game winning streak, despite the absence of superstar Nikola Jokić. The Wizards, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the season, with a dismal 10-30 record and a five-game losing streak, making tonight’s contest a daunting challenge for them.

Injury Woes Plague Both Teams

Denver’s success in recent games has been driven by their depth, with key players like Jamal Murray stepping up in the absence of Jokić, who has missed nine straight games due to a knee injury. Despite this setback, the Nuggets have managed to maintain an impressive offensive output, averaging 111.4 points per game in Jokić’s absence, a number that has spiked to 115.5 in their last six victories. Murray’s stellar 33-point performance in a win over the Dallas Mavericks highlights his growing leadership role.

However, the injury bug has bitten the Nuggets severely, with several other players dealing with ailments. Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Jamal Murray (ankle), and Bruce Brown (knee) are all listed as probable for tonight’s game, while others like Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson remain sidelined. With so many absences, Denver’s bench players, including Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, will be expected to carry a larger load. Watson has particularly impressed this season, averaging 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and his performance will be crucial in tonight’s matchup.

On the other hand, the Wizards are also dealing with significant injury issues. Trae Young (knee), Cam Whitmore (shoulder), and Bilal Coulibaly (back) are among the notable absences for Washington, which has left the team scrambling to find consistency. With Khris Middleton and Tristan Vukcevic both dealing with knee injuries, Washington’s already thin roster will rely heavily on emerging talents like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. Sarr, who has averaged 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, will play a pivotal role as the team’s center, while George’s all-around contributions will be key to any success Washington might find on the court.

Despite their injuries, the Wizards have shown flashes of potential. However, they remain winless on this current road trip and face an uphill battle against the Nuggets, who are 11-6 at home this season. Denver’s altitude advantage and their ability to dominate at home could be crucial factors as the Wizards try to avoid extending their skid to six games.

With both teams dealing with significant injury setbacks, the outcome of this game is uncertain, but Denver’s recent form and home-court advantage make them heavy favorites. The Nuggets are favored by 12.5 points, with the total set at 231.5 points. The game will be streamed on Fubo and Prime Video, with local broadcasts on ALT and KTVD.