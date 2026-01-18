Bo Nix Injury Forces Broncos to Adjust Ahead of AFC Championship

The Denver Broncos are facing a major setback ahead of their AFC Championship clash after starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle in the final moments of their dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. The injury has ruled Nix out for the remainder of the postseason, including the pivotal AFC title game.

Fractured Ankle Sidelining Nix for AFC Championship

The Broncos’ thrilling 33-30 overtime win on Saturday saw Nix playing through significant pain, leading his team on a game-winning drive. In the final minutes of the divisional round, Nix ran a sweep to his left and was tackled, limping slightly but not missing a snap. On the next play, he launched a deep pass toward Marvin Mims Jr., drawing a 39-yard pass interference penalty that put Denver in striking distance. Despite the injury, Nix composed himself and set up the game-winning field goal, delivering a performance that has been hailed as heroic.

However, after the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Nix had fractured his right ankle, sidelining him for the remainder of the playoffs. “He’s a tough cookie,” Payton remarked. “He’s the second quarterback in Year 2 to take his team to a championship game.” Nix, 24, had previously battled through injuries, including a back fracture last season and a prior ankle injury during his college days at Auburn.

With Nix out, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter for the AFC Championship Game. Stidham, 29, has not attempted a pass in the last two seasons, but brings experience from 20 career NFL games, including 197 pass attempts. Payton expressed confidence in his new starter, stating, “I feel like I’ve got a No. 2 that is capable of starting for several teams and I know he feels the same way. Watch out.”

Stidham’s first start of the season comes at a crucial juncture for the Broncos, with a Super Bowl berth on the line. The team is hopeful that Stidham can step up to the challenge, while backup Sam Ehlinger will serve as the second-string quarterback.

The Broncos will now await the outcome of the AFC Championship Game, where they will face either the New England Patriots or the Houston Texans, both teams vying for a shot at the Super Bowl. Despite the loss of their star quarterback, Denver remains determined to continue their playoff push, fueled by Nix’s resilient leadership and the team’s collective resolve.

For Nix, surgery is scheduled for January 20, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama, where renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Norman Waldrop will perform the procedure. Payton, while disappointed, praised Nix’s leadership and emphasized the importance of refocusing as the team prepares for the next challenge. “We celebrate the season for him,” Payton said. “’Stiddy’ is ready, and we’ll be ready for the next challenge.”