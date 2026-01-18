Arthur Fery Claims First Major Upset of 2026 Australian Open

Arthur Fery’s breakthrough performance at the 2026 Australian Open has left fans and experts buzzing after the British qualifier defeated 20th seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets. Fery, a 23-year-old from London, won 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-1 in what many are calling one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Confidence Drives Fery to Career Milestone

The unseeded Fery’s victory was not only a personal triumph but a signal that his unconventional path to professional tennis success is finally bearing fruit. His impressive performance unfolded at John Cain Arena in Melbourne under the bright sun, where the 23-year-old dominated Cobolli with his fast-paced, aggressive baseline play. Despite his 1.75-meter frame, which is considered on the shorter side for male tennis players, Fery’s athleticism, quick hands, and sharp strategy made all the difference.

First slam appearance as a direct qualifying entrant

Fery’s rise has not been without obstacles. After a series of injuries, including a bone bruise in his arm, he came into the tournament with uncertainty about his physical condition. However, Fery breezed through qualifying, winning all his matches without dropping a set. His confidence was evident during the match, where he showed impressive resilience and consistency, converting 6 of his 10 break points.

“I just feel really confident,” Fery said after the match. “I feel I don’t have to overplay against guys like that. I can stick with them and just play my game.”

The match had its drama, including two video review interruptions during the first set. Cobolli, visibly struggling physically, called for the trainer and took multiple medical timeouts, including electrolyte tablets and a toilet break at the end of the first set. Despite his efforts, Cobolli’s rhythm was disrupted, and his 38 unforced errors contributed to his defeat. Fery, in contrast, remained steady, committing only 25 errors and no double faults.

Fery’s victory was a reminder of his previous Grand Slam upset at Wimbledon in 2025, where he defeated another 20th seed, Alexei Popyrin. “It seems I like drawing 20th seeds at Grand Slams,” Fery joked after his win. This marks his third career tour-level victory, with two of them coming at major events.

Adding a personal touch to the win, Fery’s mother Olivia was present in Melbourne to witness her son’s triumph, having traveled last-minute after his successful qualifying round. “It’s a long way for her to come, but at least I made it worth it,” said Fery. His father and siblings watched the match from London, no doubt celebrating the unexpected victory from afar.

Fery’s second-round opponent will be Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who prevailed in a five-set battle against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic. After such a dominant display, it’s clear that Fery’s tournament is far from over, and with his confidence high, he’ll be a player to watch in the coming rounds.

As the day drew to a close at Melbourne Park, Arthur Fery’s name was on everyone’s lips. The 2026 Australian Open now has its first Cinderella story, and it seems this is just the beginning for the British qualifier.

“When I won that last round, she asked me if she could come,” he said. “I was: ‘Of course, it would be nice to have you here.’ It’s obviously it’s a long way, but at least I made it worth it. She can see at least two matches – hopefully more.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, began his quest to become the youngest owner of the career grand slam by moving confidently past Adam Walton of Australia 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Since the 22-year-old opted not to compete in the first two weeks of the year. The victory also marked his first win of the season and his first match since parting ways with his former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“I think I hit the ball well,” he said. “Could be better for sure. I am just happy because I think the things that I had to do, I did it pretty well in terms of myself behaving well, just [having] a good mindset all the time.”