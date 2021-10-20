Sporting Lisbon’s former Liverpool defender scores twice in the Champions League.

Sebastian Coates, a former Liverpool defender, scored twice for Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League victory over Besiktas.

Coates put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute at Vodafone Park, but Cyle Larin equalized for the hosts soon after.

He scored again minutes later to put Sporting ahead 2-1 at halftime, and goals from Pablo Sarabia and Paulinho in the second half completed an amazing away victory.

Sporting have lost their first two group games against Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, but they are still only three points behind the top two teams in Group C ahead of their match on Tuesday evening.

Coates joined Liverpool in 2011 from Uruguayan club Nacional, but only made 24 appearances for the Reds, owing to a knee injury he acquired while playing for Uruguay at the start of the 2013/14 season.

He spent the second half of the season on loan at old club Nacional, and was named to Uruguay’s World Cup roster the following year.

The following season, Coates signed a season-long loan agreement with Sunderland before completing a permanent move to the Stadium of Light the following summer.

He joined Sporting on loan in the January 2016 transfer window after two seasons on Wearside, before signing a permanent deal the following year.