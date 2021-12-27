‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1 billion in global box office and retains the top spot in North America.

Over the Christmas weekend, the smash new “Spider-Man” became the first pandemic-era picture to gross a billion dollars, according to industry observer Exhibitor Relations, which noted that the film achieved the milestone while remaining firmly in the top spot in North America.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the third solo outing for British actor Tom Holland in the wildly popular role, has grossed $467.3 million in North America and $587 million internationally, grossing more than $1 billion in just 12 days and proving analysts’ predictions that it could reach the $1 billion mark.

According to Variety, it reached that milestone at a rate only matched by 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and it comes as the Omicron Covid-19 variant’s rapid spread throws a gloom over holiday outings around the world.

Sony’s latest entry in the comic-inspired franchise took an estimated $81.5 million in North America over the Christmas weekend, maintaining its top position after recording the third-largest domestic opening of all time with more over $260 million, exceeding early expectations.

According to the BoxOfficeMojo website, it only lagged 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million) and the previous year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($258 million) in the box office.

“Sing 2,” Universal’s star-studded animated jukebox musical sequel to “Sing,” came in second this weekend with an estimated $23.8 million.

It outperformed two other new series installments: Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections,” in which Keanu Reeves reprises his iconic role as Neo, came in second with $12 million.

With $6.4 million, 20th Century Fox’s spy prequel to the “Kingsman” movie, “The King’s Man,” came in fourth place, earning less than predicted.

“American Underdog,” based on the true story of Kurt Warner, who rose from stocking shelves at a grocery store to becoming the National Football League MVP, debuted at number five with an estimated $6.2 million on its opening weekend.

“West Side Story” ($2.8 million), “Licorice Pizza” ($2.3 million), and “A Journal for Jordan” ($2.2 million) rounded out the top ten.

“Encanto” ($2 million) and “83” ($1.8 million) are two of the most expensive films ever made.