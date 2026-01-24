SPFL Announces Key Dates for 2026/27 Season and Revised Cup Schedule

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has unveiled key dates for the 2026/27 season, including the start of the Premiership and changes to the Premier Sports Cup schedule. The league’s opening day is set for the weekend of July 29-30, 2026, marking the beginning of what is expected to be another thrilling season.

Premiership Kick-Off and Cup Schedule Changes

Football fans across Scotland are already looking forward to the start of the 2026/27 Premiership campaign, with the first round of fixtures scheduled for late July. The season will begin with a full slate of matches across the country as teams look to make their mark early on in the competition. This launch comes just weeks after the conclusion of a high-octane 2025/26 season, which saw several twists and turns in the race for the title.

In addition to the Premiership dates, there has been a significant shift in the Premier Sports Cup calendar. While the competition’s format and structure remain largely unchanged, the revised schedule has been designed to provide more flexibility for clubs amid fixture congestion. Specific match dates for the group stage and subsequent rounds will be confirmed in the coming weeks, with clubs eager to avoid clashes during the busy early season period.

The revised scheduling is seen as a response to the increasing pressure on clubs, particularly those involved in European competitions, to balance league and cup commitments. The SPFL has stressed that the changes will ensure a more streamlined and efficient calendar that benefits clubs and fans alike.

As the 2026/27 season draws nearer, excitement continues to build, with clubs and supporters eagerly anticipating the action ahead. Fans will now be keeping a close eye on these dates as they plan their matchdays for the year to come.