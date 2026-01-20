Spencer Knight’s Shutout Guides Blackhawks to Victory in Toews’ Return

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their three-game losing streak on January 19, 2026, with a 2-0 shutout win over the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center. The victory came amid high stakes in the Western Conference playoff race and marked the emotional return of former captain Jonathan Toews, who faced off against his old team in a Jets uniform for the first time since stepping away from hockey after the 2022-23 season.

Spencer Knight was the standout performer, stopping all 32 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the season and the eighth of his career. The 24-year-old goaltender was unwavering throughout the contest, helping the Blackhawks snap their skid and providing a critical confidence boost for the team as they strive to climb the standings. His performance was highlighted by a key save late in the second period, when he denied Toews on a dangerous chance along the goal line.

Toews Receives Warm Welcome in Chicago

Despite the defeat, Toews’ return to Chicago was the evening’s emotional centerpiece. The three-time Stanley Cup champion received a standing ovation and a video tribute from fans who showed their appreciation for the franchise legend. Toews, now with the Jets, registered two shots and two hits during the game but could not help his team find a way past Knight. “It was special to be back. This building means a lot to me, and the fans—the best,” Toews said after the game, visibly moved by the reception.

The Blackhawks took the lead in the second period, with Jason Dickinson scoring the game’s opening goal at 13:21. Dickinson’s wrist shot, which deflected off Winnipeg defenseman Dylan Samberg, was his ninth goal of the season. The goal proved to be all Chicago would need as they held firm for the remainder of the game. “I just tried to get the puck on net and hoped for the best. Sometimes you get a lucky bounce,” Dickinson said with a grin after the game.

While Knight kept the Jets at bay, Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic contributed with two assists, playing a crucial role in the team’s defensive efforts. Chicago’s injury list remained lengthy, with Frank Nazar, Teuvo Teravainen, and others sidelined, but they managed to overcome these challenges with solid team play.

Winnipeg, on the other hand, struggled to capitalize on their scoring opportunities. Despite a solid performance from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who made 22 saves, the Jets could not solve Knight. Winnipeg’s power play, which had been effective during their recent winning streak, was unable to break through, going 0-for-2 on the night.

With the victory, Chicago evened the season series against Winnipeg at 1-1. The Blackhawks’ improved to 19-22-7, gaining 45 points and climbing past the Jets, who slipped to 15th place with 44 points. Chicago’s win helped them gain ground in the crowded playoff race.

The game, broadcast nationally on ESPN , offered hockey fans across North America a front-row seat to the action. For those in attendance, it was a night full of emotional moments, from Toews’ homecoming to Knight’s impeccable performance in net. With their playoff hopes still alive, the Blackhawks now look ahead with renewed optimism as they prepare for their next matchup.