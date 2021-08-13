Spectators are barred from qualifying at the US Open due to Covid concerns.

The US Tennis Association confirmed on Thursday that fans will not be allowed to attend this year’s four-day qualifying round for the US Open.

The decision was made after meeting with New York health officials, organizers of the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament stated. The global coronavirus pandemic is still hitting the United States.

“It was concluded that it was the proper decision to ensure the health and safety of all after consultation with local health authorities and the US Open medical team,” the USTA said in a statement.

The main draw tournament, which begins on August 30 at Flushing Meadows, will have 100 percent seating capacity.

However, organizers stated that there is a limitation of indoor space at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center due to Covid-19 restrictions, which would be noticed mainly during qualifying “when the biggest number of players and their entourages are on site.”

“Because the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s interior capacity has been considerably limited due to Covid guidelines, many of the player facilities, such as dining, training, and recreation facilities, have been moved outdoors into the NTC grounds into public areas during the week of Qualifying.

The decision to prohibit fans during qualifying, which runs from August 24-27, was made because “there is not enough room to allow fans to reach the site while also assuring player and fan safety.”