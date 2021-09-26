Special Teams Execute 3 Unusual Plays ‘Oh My Goodness!’ says the NFL on Sunday.

On Sunday, the NFL featured three rare special teams plays, one of which set an NFL record. They’re uncommon because they’ve only happened at the college and lower levels, and they’ve never happened at the highest level.

And they all took place in the early afternoon games.

So, before I go into detail about them, I’d like to make a public service announcement: If you’re a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, you might want to look for one of them. You might want to turn a blind eye to another if you’re a Texas A&M Aggies fan.

The first of the three occurred in the second quarter, when Washington and Buffalo met. Washington had just gotten on the board with a touchdown at the 9:51 mark. Dustin Hopkins of Washington kicked a high, shaky ball to the Buffalo 20-yard line on the subsequent kickoff. The ball bounced around since no one caught it, until Hopkins landed on his own kick. It’s not like a kicker squibs an onside kick and recovers it on his own. He was approximately 40 yards downfield when he made his recovery.

One Twitter user remarked, “I’ve watched football for nearly half a century and never seen this.”

HIS OWN KICKOFF WAS RECAPTURED BY THE KICKER. #WashingtonFootball

Buffalo went on to win the game by a score of 43-21.

In the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the second special teams rarity occurred. The Cardinals’ Matt Prater was about to kick a 68-yard field goal. Jamal Agnew of the Jaguars fielded the kick 9 yards deep in the end zone after it dropped just short.

Agnew dashed out of the end zone, to his left, trotting along the numbers, and then down the left sideline. On his way to the touchdown, he evaded three tackles and received some excellent blocking, giving his team a 13-7 lead late in the first half.

The announcers went completely insane.

The play-by-play announcer exclaimed, “Touchdown, Jacksonville!” “It’s 109 yards. Incredible.”

A 68-YARD FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT BECOMES A 109-YARD RETURN TD.

MAYHEM IN THE CITY OF JACKSONVILLE.

The play was loudly applauded by the home crowd at TIAA Bank Field. This is a condensed version of the information.