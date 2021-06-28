Spain wins 5-0 thanks to a bizarre own goal by Slovakia’s goalkeeper.

Spain cruised to a 5-0 victory and a spot in the final 16 of Euro 2020 thanks to Slovakia goalie Martin Dubravka’s inconsistent first-half performance, which included an incredible howler of an own goal.

With a penalty save from Alvaro Morata his best effort of a number in the first half-hour, the Newcastle player appeared prepared to frustrate the two-time winners.

However, he made a terrible mess of dealing with Pablo Sarabia’s rebounded crossbar shot, strangely pushing it into his own net, before being caught out of position shortly before the interval, allowing Aymeric Laporte to head home his first international goal.

It made Spain’s life considerably easier than they had anticipated, and with goals from Sarabia and Ferran Torres, as well as another own goal from Juraj Kucka, they finished second in Group E, setting up a first-round encounter with Croatia.

Slovakia started the competition requiring a draw to advance, however they have since been eliminated due to a poor performance.

Under-fire The Atletico Madrid striker’s underwhelming penalty at an easy height for Dubravka to push away put Spain coach Luis Enrique’s unwavering faith to Morata to the test early on.

After VAR prompted referee Bjorn Kuipers to see Jakub Hromada’s attempted clearance that hacked through the back of Koke on the pitchside monitor, the spot-kick was granted.

It was Spain’s fifth miss in a row – and their second in the tournament – with Sergio Ramos, an unselected player, scoring from the spot in September 2020.

Sarabia, Pedri, and Morata all had ineffective tries before Dubravka awarded them the opener.

Lubomir Satka’s rash pass over the edge of his own penalty area found Sarabia, but when his shot rattled against the crossbar, Slovakia’s goalkeeper misread his punch as he attempted to tip the ball over, and it ended up in his own net.

Dubravka’s night did not improve as he chased out of his goal after a half-cleared corner. (This is a brief piece.)