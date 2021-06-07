Southgate said ahead of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, “We must allow ourselves to dream.”

Gareth Southgate has urged England that they need not be afraid of achieving their goal of winning the European Championship.

The England manager stressed that his players and the general public should be allowed to “dream” about winning their first Euros title this summer.

With the tournament covering the continent, England will play all three group matches at Wembley, but Southgate has warned his players not to take home advantage for granted.

Southgate will unveil his 26-man tournament squad on Tuesday, painfully conscious of the increased challenges and expectations that will now be placed on England.

“We wanted the country to have pride in the team, and I think we did that,” Southgate stated ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“Some of it is about the way the team interacts with the fans, and some of it is about the outcomes.

“Of course, if you don’t win the games, you don’t have that pride, that’s the fact.

“Of course, now that we’ve reached two semi-finals, we’re just as eager as everyone else to advance.

“So we recognize that expectations shift, and we shouldn’t be ashamed to state that we want to win.

“We realize there’s room for development; we’ve started to beat some of the best teams in the last several years. We must do so on a regular basis.

“And, given the draw, we’d have to do that twice or three times if we want to win this championship.

“However, as a team, we must take incremental moves at a time.

“Qualify from the group, nail it from a group with three extremely difficult games and opponents in Croatia and the Czech Republic who have just beaten us. But we’ve done the same thing to them.

“And we all understand how important the game versus Scotland is to everyone.

“As a result, we must allow everyone to dream; we want to dream as well.

The match between England and Croatia will take place on June 13th. England vs. Scotland is on June 18th, and England against. Czech Republic is on June 22nd.

