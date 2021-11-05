Southgate reveals Manchester United star wants to wait until next year to play for England.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United has asked to “park” his England career until next year, according to Gareth Southgate.

Greenwood made his senior England debut last September in a friendly against Iceland, following his rise at Old Trafford. However, after breaking COVID-19 rules with Manchester City’s Phil Foden, the forward was sent home early from the England camp.

Greenwood has not featured for England since, with Southgate omitting the 20-year-old attacker from his team for the Three Lions’ 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

“Before the camp in September, we had a talk and came to an agreement. We went to United with John McDermott [the FA’s technical director]and had a fantastic talk with Mason and his family, and we basically agreed to put things on hold until next year. We’d abandon the fall games “Goal published Southgate’s response to a question concerning Greenwood’s absence during a press conference on Thursday.

Greenwood, who debuted for Manchester United in the 2018-19 season, has made 118 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 33 goals and assisting on 11 occasions.

“We are completely aware of his whereabouts. We mentioned last month that young athletes had a different path and load than older players. He’s a big player at a big club with big expectations. He understands that this is a necessary aspect of making it in international football. With young players, we want to get it right. At this age, most players experience this. For us in the field of youth development, it’s a well-worn path “Southgate stated in the same news conference, according to the English publication Metro.

Meanwhile, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has stated that Greenwood wants to play for England and that if he performs well for Manchester United, he will be close to returning to the national team.

“We’re not passing on Mason because we don’t think he’s good enough or because we don’t like what he’s asked for. We are completely aware of this and are willing to wait. He realizes that if he establishes himself in Manchester United’s team, he will be extremely near to an England squad or an England team. He aspires to play for the England national team. He is adamant about it “Southgate added.

While Southgate did not select Greenwood, Jesse Lingard, or Jadon Sancho, he did retain Red Devils captain Harry Maguire and forward. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.