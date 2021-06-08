Southgate claims to know ten members of his starting lineup for the Euro 2020 opening against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate thinks he knows all but one of his starting lineup for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.

The competition has been delayed by a year due to a coronavirus outbreak, but excitement is growing for the Three Lions’ Group D match against their 2018 World Cup semi-final opponents.

After an early camp hampered by injury concerns and European final absentees at the conclusion of a hard, shortened season, England will ramp up preparations at St George’s Park this week.

The scratch teams who just had enough to beat Austria 1-0 on Wednesday and Romania by the same scoreline on Sunday exemplified these complications.

While many were left with more questions than answers as a result of the performances and people, Southgate has a definite notion of how he wants his team to line up against Croatia beneath the arch.

When asked if he knows who he wants in his starting lineup for Sunday’s encounter, England manager Gareth Southgate replied, “Yeah, we could” (name them now).

“I’m very sure I’ve made one decision in my thoughts. But, hey, we’ve still got another week ahead of us.

“Every time I’ve put together a squad or a team in the previous three months, it’s changed quickly and cruelly due to injuries.

“Let’s just hope we can make it until next Sunday without losing any more players.”

Trent Alexander-Euro Arnold’s aspirations were dashed before they even began as he pulled up with a thigh injury toward the end of Austria’s match.

Ben White was named as his substitute in the 26-man squad on Monday morning, beating out James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard after making his maiden England start on Sunday.

The talented Brighton centre-back, along with Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, is one of the biggest winners from the Riverside Stadium friendlies.

Following a three-month layoff due to a shin injury, the 25-year-old returned towards the end of the season and was awarded man of the match against Romania, after also impressing against Austria.

“We are in a position where we must make some very important decisions. (This is a brief piece.)