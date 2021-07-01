Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley has been signed by Harrogate Town.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver has added goalkeeper Mark Oxley from Southend United to his squad.

Oxley, 30, is Harrogate’s sixth summer signing. He is out of contract at Southend and is reported to have been offered a new agreement to stay at Roots Hall.

“Mark has a pretty huge presence about him, and with his knowledge in the game, he’ll be able to communicate well and help others as well,” Weaver added.

“He has a very good attitude and is very pleasant; he collects crosses, kicks it a long far, and is simply the right match for us.”

Oxley, who was born in Sheffield, has spent the previous five seasons with Southend United, making 151 appearances in Sky Bet League One and Two.

He began his career with Rotherham and has also played for Hull City and Hibernian, where he made over 60 appearances and helped them win the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Last season, Harrogate’s first-choice goalkeeper was James Belshaw, although Joe Cracknell, who had recently recovered from a knee injury, signed a new contract last month.

During the previous season, Harrogate signed Alex Pattison from Wycombe, Danilo Orsi from Maidenhead, Luke Armstrong from Salford, and Rory McArdle from Exeter.