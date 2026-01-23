Southampton U18s Set to Face Arsenal in Bid for First Win of 2026

Arsenal’s under-18 team will look to secure their first win of the year when they face Southampton at the Staplewood Training Ground on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

After two disappointing losses to start the year, Adam Birchall’s side is eager to bounce back. Their FA Youth Cup journey ended in defeat to Manchester City, while their first league outing of 2026 saw them concede a last-minute goal against Leicester City. These setbacks have left them with much to prove as they face Southampton.

Stakes High for Both Teams

Southampton, like Arsenal, is also hunting for its first victory of the new year. Having played only one match in 2026, the Saints are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City, which leaves them with 19 points, four ahead of Arsenal, after 11 games in the U18 Premier League South.

The team’s performance has been mixed, with their FA Youth Cup campaign ending prematurely in December with a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers. Despite these challenges, Southampton’s Harry Gathercole has stood out this season, with eight goals in nine league appearances, making him the key threat for Arsenal’s defense.

As both sides seek to recover from early setbacks in 2026, Saturday’s match promises to be a vital clash in the U18 Premier League South.

How to Follow the Action

Fans can follow live updates from the match through Arsenal’s official academy X account, with a full match report available shortly after the final whistle. Post-match interviews with head coach Adam Birchall and one of his players, alongside match highlights, will also be featured on Arsenal.com.