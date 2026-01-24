Southampton U18s Edge Out Arsenal 1-0 in Close Contest

Southampton’s under-18s secured a narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal in a hard-fought U18 Premier League South encounter at the Staplewood Training Ground, leaving the Gunners still searching for their first victory of 2026.

Ruhart-Brown’s Second Half Strike Seals Win

The match was tightly contested with few clear-cut chances in the first half. Arsenal had an early opportunity when Emerson Nwaneri broke free on goal, but his shot drifted wide of the target. Southampton goalkeeper George Moloney was called into action shortly after, denying a dangerous cross from Kyran Thompson that nearly found Nwaneri in front of goal.

The hosts had their own moments of threat, with Thierry Ruhart-Brown testing Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Talbot from the edge of the area. Talbot made a crucial save to keep the score level as both sides struggled to create many clear chances.

Just before halftime, Arsenal came closest to opening the scoring, as Thompson’s 20-yard strike rattled the post, leaving Southampton relieved as the teams went into the break level.

After the restart, Southampton quickly gained momentum and capitalized on their pressure. Just five minutes into the second half, Jude Daniels’ shot struck the crossbar, and Ruhart-Brown was quickest to react, scoring from the rebound to give Southampton the lead.

Arsenal tried to respond, with Thompson picking out Mishel Nduka in the box. However, Nduka’s cross was blocked, and despite calls for handball, the referee waved away the appeals. With time running out, Arsenal had a final chance to level the game when Marciniak played Nwaneri in on goal, but his effort sailed over the crossbar in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Southampton held firm to take the three points.

What’s Next for the Gunners

Arsenal’s young squad now faces another tough test in their next match as they head to Chelsea for their first London derby of 2026. The game is scheduled for Saturday, February 7, at Cobham Training Centre, with a kick-off time of 11 a.m. (UK).

Southampton XI: Moloney, Sainsbury (Rodda, 64’), Vallance, Day (Sewell, 46’), Goremusandu, Nutter, Duffy, Rohart-Brown, Daniels (Hawe, 78’), McMullan (Newman, 74’), Gathercole

Arsenal XI: Talbot, Hamill, Pedro, Onyekachukwu, Mbala (Stachow, 60’), Murisa, Nouka, Hashi (Sesay, 66’), Thompson (Frohock, 84’), Nwaneri, Marciniak