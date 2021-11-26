Southampton has suffered another injury ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Prior to Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has released an injury report on his squad.

The Saints last won a league game at home against the Reds in 2013, when Dejan Lovren, a former Reds defender, scored the game’s only goal.

Hasenhuttl will be hoping his team can bounce back from a dismal loss to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, and they will be well-positioned to do so.

Only defender Jack Stephens and midfielder Stuart Armstrong are poised to miss out on Saturday’s match, with the rest of the squad available for selection.

After being sidelined since September, Stephens is ‘back in training,’ yet Southampton manager Steve Bruce emphasized that no chances will be taken with the 27-year-old.

“He’s back at the gym.” “This is his first week in a long time,” Hasenhuttl explained.

“This is beneficial for him and for us.” Is he looking forward to the weekend? I’m not sure, but it’s lovely to see him again.

“It’ll be difficult for him to break into the first team, as we have a lot of solid options in our squad right now.”

“I think after a week of training and getting back in, I’ll try to give him a little more time.” We’ve been easing him into it by using him as a floater rather than dinging as much as we usually do.

“There’s no need to rush.”

Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond, both of whom played no part in the defeat to Norwich, are also in contention to start, but Armstrong is still out.

“Stuey is out with the calf problem,” the Saints’ coach stated. “Moussa and Reddy have returned to the gym.”