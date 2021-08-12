Southampton boosted James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong before of Everton’s first game.

Southampton’s fitness has been boosted ahead of their season-opening match against Everton this weekend.

Captain James Ward-availability Prowse’s had been questioned ahead of Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old has been out of Southampton’s pre-season games against Cardiff City, Swansea City, Levante, and Athletic Bilbao due to a knee injury.

However, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed on Thursday afternoon that Ward-Prowse is expected to return to his side’s starting lineup for the game against Rafa Benitez’s side.

“He’ll be fine,” he assured. He worked out for the entire week, and I’m excited to see him again on Saturday.”

Hasenhuttl went on to say, “Will (Smallbone) is still recovering and hasn’t been with the team yet; maybe he’ll return in the future, but it’ll take a little longer.”

“Everyone else is in good shape. This is a good indication after a long and arduous preseason. We had an excellent working relationship with them, and we were able to strike a nice balance of pushing them hard while also recovering at the correct time.”

While there is a new signing Adam Armstrong has also stated that he is in good shape and will be available for action this weekend.

Armstrong joined the club for £15 million from Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday and had his first training session with his new teammates on Wednesday.

He declared, “I am fit and ready.” “I know there was a lot of talk during the summer, but I had a few pre-season games under my belt and needed those minutes.

“I’m in good shape and ready to go. I examined the fixtures. A handful of them stood out in particular. The game vs Newcastle is coming up shortly, so that should be exciting.

“Every game will be spectacular. Without meaning to disparage the Championship, the teams there pale in comparison to Manchester City and Manchester United. It’s incredible, and I’m excited to get started.

“That’s what you want as a youngster. Since I was a kid, all I’ve wanted to do is play in huge games. I’m hoping to amuse the crowd and put on a fantastic show.”