South Korean Ko triumphs in the rain-soaked Portland Classic.

The Portland Classic was truncated to 54 holes for the second year owing to bad weather, and world number two Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to win.

Ko, who had lost her No. 1 ranking to Nelly Korda earlier this year, won by four strokes with an 11-under 205 total.

With a 25-foot winning putt at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon, she secured her second win of the season and ninth of her LPGA career.

After a significant amount of rain fell on the course on Friday, organizers decided to cancel the third round.

“I had hoped to play yesterday, but we were unable to do so. “Today, I hoped to make a bogey-free round, and I succeeded,” said Ko, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics in early August.

“I had a lot of missed shots and chipping, so I had to make some incredible par saves, but I made it.”

This is the second year in a row that the event has been hampered by bad weather. Due to poor air quality caused by wildfires, the 2020 tournament was cut to 54 holes, with Georgia Hall defeating Ashleigh Buhai on the second playoff hole.

When Saturday’s third round was canceled, Ko had a one-shot lead, but the 26-year-old never faltered in the final round on Sunday.

She progressed from eight under to eleven under to win by a comfortable margin over Su Oh of Australia and Lee Jeong-Eun of South Korea.

Birdies at Nos. 7, 11, and 18 rounded off her bogey-free round. Since winning the Volunteers of America Classic in July, this was her first event on American soil.

With their tie for second place at seven under, Oh and Lee both had their best finishes on the LPGA Tour. Oh had finished second three times before, while Lee’s best finish was a tie for third.