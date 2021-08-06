South Korea will compete in Tokyo 2020 for the first time in 45 years in women’s volleyball.

South Korea is currently in the semifinals of the Tokyo 2020 women’s tournament, which will take place on Friday. According to the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) Senior World Ranking, the Brazilian squad is currently ranked second in the world.

Since winning a bronze medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics in women’s volleyball, South Korea has not won an Olympic medal in the sport.

If the South Korean team defeats the Brazilians in this match, they will go to the final, where they will face the United States women’s volleyball team, which is currently ranked first in the world by the FIVB.

On Sunday, August 8, the women’s volleyball final will be held.

After three failed efforts to reach the final round of the Olympics, a berth in the final would be a welcome entry for South Korea.

History of Volleyball in South Korea and Brazil

South Korea, which is ranked 11th in the FIVB rankings, played Brazil earlier this month in the Volleyball Nations League as well as in the Tokyo Olympics group stage. In both events, Brazil defeated South Korea in straight sets.

South Korea, on the other hand, has beaten Brazil in past meetings. South Korea won three sets at the 2019 FIVB World Cup, while Brazil took one. Korea also defeated Brazil in straight sets in the 2012 London Olympics preliminary round.

According to the Dong-A Ilbo, the South Korean-Brazilian friendship extends to the captains of both teams, who have apparently been close friends since their days playing in the Turkish women’s volleyball league.

After joining the Turkish league for the 2018-2019 season, South Korean captain Kim Yeon-koung struggled to acclimate to the team. According to Dong-A Ilbo, she was able to make a better transition after current Brazilian captain Natalia Pereira was transferred to the league.

The pair apparently supported each other through difficult times while playing in Turkey, far from their home nations, and liked enjoying Korean food together, according to a South Korean daily newspaper.

When asked who she would choose from the world’s seven top volleyball players if she were a head coach, Kim picked Pereira and Zhu Ting, according to Dong-A Ilbo. This is a condensed version of the information.