South Africa’s lone criminal profiler is up against a tidal wave of crime.

The woman’s breasts had been removed, but her genitals had remained intact. A unique decision for a murderer. Stranger still, there had been no blood spilled at the crime scene. It’s possible that the body was transported.

It could have been the act of a killer, but not a mutilator, according to Elmarie Myburgh, South Africa’s only criminal profiler.

It’s a difficult job everywhere, but especially so in this country of nearly 60 million people, where someone is slain every 25 minutes and 115 rapes are reported every day.

“There are just so many cases,” says Myburgh, who has investigated 70 homicides and 90 rapes in her 25 years on the job, many of which were committed by repeat criminals.

“In comparison to other nations, such as Norway or Sweden, we have more murders on a Saturday in Pretoria than they do in a year.”

Furthermore, South Africa’s police force has a reputation for ineptitude and corruption, and its ranks have been devastated by years of underfunding and budget cuts.

Two of Myburgh’s coworkers have came and gone, including the woman who recruited her.

Interrogation files, ballistics records, blood reports, and medical examinations abound at Myburgh’s small Pretoria office.

It’s all crime scene evidence, which the experienced criminologist has utilized to rebuild the personalities of murderers in order to find suspects.

She examines each beating, paying close attention to how the violence escalates to a lethal blow, looking for clues about the killer’s relationship with the victim.

When South Africa’s first psychological investigation unit was established after apartheid ended in 1994, Myburgh was already working for the national police.

The FBI was at the forefront of criminal profiling at the time.

“We might be on par with them now,” Myburgh says.

“A man who was really lying on his back, and there was a big rock on the top of his head,” she recalls vividly from her first crime scene.

She’d seen her fair share of nasty images by the time she was 27.

“However, when you get to the crime scene, it’s a different scenario. She mentions the blood and the stench.

Soon later, Myburgh was summoned to investigate another murder: a woman who had been stabbed repeatedly in her house.

“We were sitting in the living room talking to the husband, and the front door was open, letting in a draft, and then the door closed,” she recalls. “I must admit, I was a little nervous.”

