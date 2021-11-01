Source: Myanmar officers who detained Aung San Suu Kyi were cross-examined.

Lawyers for Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi cross-examined security officers who seized her after the February coup and allegedly discovered her in possession of illegal walkie talkies, according to a source.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 individuals have been slain by security personnel since the generals began their coup exactly nine months ago.

Suu Kyi, the deposed civilian leader, went on trial in June and gave her first testimony last week in her defense against a slew of allegations that may land her in prison for decades.

The media has been forbidden from her trial in the special court in the military-built city of Naypyidaw, and her defense team has recently been barred from speaking to reporters by the junta.

According to a person familiar with the case, four soldiers and a police officer were cross-examined during the latest hearing in Suu Kyi’s prosecution for illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies.

“They were all part of the force that raided Aung San Suu Kyi’s house on the morning of February 1st,” the source said, without going into detail about their testimony.

According to the source, Suu Kyi also testified on a second charge of violating coronavirus limits during the 2020 elections, which her National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide.

The deposed leader is also facing charges of provocation, corruption, and violation of the official secrets legislation, and must appear in the junta courtroom most weekdays.

Her legal team claimed last month that the 76-year-rigorous old’s schedule was affecting her health.

The junta has vowed to abolish the NLD and has waged a brutal assault against those who oppose it.

Win Htein, a former NLD MP and close adviser to Suu Kyi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason on Friday, making him the first high-ranking NLD member to be imprisoned by a junta court.