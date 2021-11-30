Source: Myanmar Court Postpones Suu Kyi’s Incitement Trial Verdict.

According to AFP, a Myanmar junta court postponed delivering a verdict in the incitement trial of former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday.

According to the source, the court, which was set to rule on her trial for inciting against the military, deferred the verdict “until December 6.”

Suu Kyi, 76, has been held since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, thereby ending Myanmar’s brief democratic period.

If convicted guilty of inciting against the military, the Nobel winner risks three years in prison, as well as a slew of other allegations that may land her in prison for decades.

Journalists have been forbidden from attending sessions in the military-built capital of Naypyidaw’s special court, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been barred from communicating to the media.

Other high-ranking members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy have had their trials concluded in recent weeks, with the junta handing down heavy punishments.

Earlier this month, a former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close Suu Kyi adviser was condemned to 20 years.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 detained in a crackdown on opposition since the coup.