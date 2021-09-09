Sotheby’s Will Auction $600 Million In Macklowe Art.

The auction house Sotheby’s said Thursday that it has obtained the rights to sell the highly sought-after Macklowe art collection, which is estimated at more than $600 million.

Following the high-profile divorce of New York real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda, the hoard – which includes pieces by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Mark Rothko – was the focus of a bitter legal battle.

Sotheby’s called the 65 works as the “most significant collection of modern and contemporary art to ever appear on the market,” and auction houses competed to sell them.

Sotheby’s said the works would be auctioned in two separate auctions, one in November this year and the other in May 2022.

It said that the $600 million price tag was the highest ever set on any collection to be auctioned.

The top lots are Alberto Giacometti’s 1964 sculpture “Le Nez” and Mark Rothko’s abstract “No. 7” from 1951, both of which are expected to sell for more than $70 million each.

Other highlights include Andy Warhol’s 1962 “Nine Marilyns,” which is expected to sell for $40 million to $60 million, and Cy Twombly’s 2007 “Untitled,” which is expected to sell for the same amount.

Picasso’s “Figure (Project for a monument to Guillaume Apollinaire)” is considered to be worth up to $20 million, while Gerhard Richter’s 1975 work “Seest?ck” is valued between $25 million and $35 million.

Willem de Kooning’s “Untitled XXXIII” from 1977 and “Untitled IV” from 1983 will also be sold, with estimates of $18 million and $15 million, respectively.

Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart commented, “The Macklowe Collection stands in a league of its own as the largest collection of Modern and Contemporary Art ever to come to the market.”

“It will definitely attract top collectors from across the world, and the sale will go down in history as one of the pivotal events in the art market and Sotheby’s 277-year history,” he added.

The Macklowes had been unable to agree on the value of their huge collection during their divorce procedures.

In 2018, a New York judge determined that they should sell the 65 works and divide the proceeds. The sale was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, thus a receiver was appointed to facilitate the transaction.