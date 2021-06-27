Sophia Dunkley will make her ODI debut for England against India.

In England’s opening match against India on Sunday, Sophia Dunkley will make her one-day international debut.

Heather Knight, the captain, has announced that the 22-year-old batter, who scored an unbeaten 74 in last week’s Test tie with the Indians, will play in the opening of a three-match series in Bristol on Sunday.

“I can’t tell you the entire XI because all the girls don’t know yet,” Knight said at a press conference, “but Sophia will be making her ODI debut, that’s been confirmed.”

England’s preparations for the rearranged World Cup in New Zealand next year will include the ODIs, which will be followed by three T20s.

Lauren Winfield-Hill, the team’s opener, will be hoping to keep her spot, but Knight has encouraged Danni Wyatt, who was dropped out of the squad for the India series, that she can play her way back into contention.

“She’s a good cricketer who, I believe she’ll agree, hasn’t quite cracked ODI cricket yet,” she added. She’ll be the first to acknowledge that she’s had a bit of a bad year. We’d like her to reclaim some form playing cricket in the domestic competition.

“Obviously, we want Lauren to have a chance at the top of the list. We believed it was the appropriate time to make the switch and give Lauren a chance to show what she can do at the top, despite the fact that there isn’t a lot of time — I believe it’s 11 ODIs – between the World Cup and Ashes.

“Leaving Danni out was a difficult decision; she’s a fantastic cricketer and a popular part of our group. But that doesn’t rule her out of our plans entirely.

“It’s just a change of pace for Danni, and it provides him the opportunity to get some runs in domestic cricket.”