Sophia Dunkley has been named in the England Women’s squad for the ODI series against India.

After been named in England Women’s squad of 16 for the Royal London ODI series against India, Sophia Dunkley might make her first one-day international match.

Freya Davies and Sarah Glenn, who returned to respective regional sides during the LV= Insurance Test match, have been recalled to the series, which begins on June 27 in Bristol.

Georgia Elwiss, who hasn’t played an ODI match for England since 2019, but has 36 matches in the format, is the lone player left out of the Test team.

Danni Wyatt, who has played 77 One-Day Internationals for England and has one century and one fifty to her name, was also left out.

“We’re looking forward to playing ODI cricket again after a tremendously enjoyable and hard-fought Test match,” said Head Coach Lisa Keightley.

“Every time we convene to choose a squad, the battle for spots in all formats intensifies. The alternatives we have are the best we’ve had since I’ve been in the role, and we believe this squad provides us an excellent chance to win the ODI portion of the series.

“While I understand Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss are disappointed to miss out on this opportunity, it’s critical that they are given the opportunity to play cricket at a regional level ahead of the Vitality IT20 series.

“We have to strike a balance between the demands of the team and the needs of the individual, and we’ll always want to get individuals playing competitive cricket whenever possible.”

The series will consist of three one-day internationals, each worth two points. Following the game in Bristol, there are games in Taunton on June 30 and Worcester on July 3.

